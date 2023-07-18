70-year-olds in Russia may come

According to the law on conscription and military service, now firmly adopted by the State Duma, men who have completed their service without further commitment may be called up again until they reach the age of 40, 50 or 55. Types determined by the standard.

The current law provides for an extension of the reserve service period by five years.

Russia has another reserve force whose members agree to regularly participate in training for a fee after completing their military service. In this private circle

Senior officers may be called upon to serve up to 70 years of age, while the age limit for other senior officers is fixed at 65 and for lower ranks at 60 and 55 respectively.

The age limit for military service has already been raised from 27 to 30.

The regulation will come into effect on January 1, 2024, and includes a transition period up to January 1, 2028 in the context of the transition to the new system. Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Duma’s Security Committee, tabled the bill last November.

