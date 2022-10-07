7 tech companies default settings that never want you to change them

Our devices are full of settings that keep us safe and secure. You just need to know which ones to adjust. Tap or click on Windows and Mac security settings to check now.

The same applies to the programs and applications that we use day in and day out. Google Chrome is secure, but you can make it more secure. Tap or click for five steps you can take.

The default settings are often much better for the company behind them than for you. Grab your phone and computer, then take a few minutes to improve your digital life.

1. Apple, stop tracking my location

Apple keeps track of where you go and how often you visit. He can then make suggestions based on what he calls “locations of interest.” You may see them as calendar events or map directions alerts.

Sure, it’s useful, but not everyone likes it. You can clear this list.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy > Site services > System Services .

> > > . Faucet Important sites .

. Hit clear date button.

Do you use a Mac? Here’s how to find all the hidden passwords on your computer.

2. Alexa, don’t read my mind

Amazon Echo monitors and learns your behavior based on requests you make through the Hunches feature. Here is an example. You say, “Alexa, goodnight,” and your smart speaker says, “I left the kitchen light on. Do you want me to turn it off?”

If you don’t like it, there is an easy fix. Just say, “Alexa, disable the Hunches,” and you’re good to go.

You can disable Hunches through the app if you are not near your Alexa.

open the Amazon Alexa app > press more At the bottom of the screen to open the menu.

> press At the bottom of the screen to open the menu. tap on Settings then scroll down and select gut instinct .

then scroll down and select . Use the switch to turn turning off gut instinct.

Technology pushes us all over the wall every now and then. Here are four other annoying Alexa settings to change.

3. Google, do not follow wherever you go

If you use Google Maps, you know that Google sees where you go. Furthermore, Google may save where you go even when you are not using a particular Google service. You don’t have to let this information stay forever.

Sign in to your Google account. Click your profile picture, then manage your Google account or go to profile Google account page.

On the left, tap data privacy .

. Under History settings, tap Location record .

. You can switch this turning off.

Turning this off will stop tracking in the future, but it will keep a copy of your history.

To completely delete your location history data, tap Auto delete option. You can choose to automatically delete data that is older than three months, greater than 18 months, or greater than 36 months. You can still delete anything manually before that.

Speaking of Google, This hidden map on your phone shows where you are and the photos you took there.

4. Apple, stop bugging me for reviews

Whether you love an app or hate it, you can rate and review it – but there doesn’t have to be pressure or obligation. The in-app review prompts are annoying, period.

To turn off this:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > App Store .

> . turn turning off Ratings and reviews within the application.

5. Samsung, say goodbye to Bixby

If you have a Samsung phone, you can also access Bixby. This virtual assistant is not as popular as Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

The bad news is that you can’t delete Bixby completely, but you can disable it and reset the Bixby side button on your phone to do something else, like launch the camera app. Here’s how:

6. Windows, stop showing me ads

Microsoft places ads and suggested apps in the Start menu. There are enough ads online without seeing them in the Start menu as well.

Here’s how to turn it off:

go to the start menu open Settings .

open . Choose Personalization .

. Choose beginning from the right part.

from the right part. switch turning off Show suggestions occasionally in the start menu.

Keep going: 10 default Windows settings you should change

7. Android, I don’t want to share everything I do

Usage and diagnostic data is one of Big Tech’s smart ways to get their hands on everything you do. Everything from the apps you use to your daily battery life is considered.

You do not have to submit all of this personal information. Withdrawal is easy. Follow these steps to turn off Usage and Diagnostics on your Android device:

to open Settings .

. Faucet Privacy > Usage and Diagnostics .

> . toggle switch turning off.

Privacy matters. Take a few minutes to adjust these settings on your Android device.

