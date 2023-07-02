7 Brilliant Fan Ideas Max Should Have Picked for the Harry Potter Reboot, Ranked

Fans don’t want the Harry Potter show to be a reboot of this saga. Fans want something original.

Here are seven fan ideas for a better Harry Potter show than retelling the same old story.

7. Other magic schools





We know Hogwarts and we love Hogwarts – but the world doesn’t end there. Show us more from Durmstrang, Beauxbatons or any other school in any other country.

We’ve only seen glimpses of what other magical institutions are planning, and there’s a whole world of possibilities to explore in a potential field.

6. Auror Procedural Office

Think CSI, but with a dash of magic. This show could feature a young Alastor Moody before he became one of the greatest Northern Lights of all time.

We might even get to see him channel a younger Tonks! Or, the show could move us forward in time instead – Harry and Ron better live a not-so-quiet life in the Auror office.

5. Merlin’s Medieval Adventures

Even in the Harry Potter universe, Merlin remains “the most famous wizard of all time.” We know he was a Slytherin, the founder of the Order of Merlin and an opponent of the Dark Arts, and that’s it.

Merlin’s story in the House of Pottery is uncharted territory, and many fans would welcome an introduction to his life.

4. The International Statute of Confidentiality

Implemented in 1692, the International Statute of Secrecy is a major rule in the wizarding world.

It’ll be interesting to see how the magical community lived before that time, or even after the platform became obsolete (and the events leading up to it). This series will have the feel of a historical sitcom or spy thriller.

3. The alternate reality

What if Neville Longbottom was the Chosen One? It would be cool to look at an alternate timeline where Voldemort marked Neville as his “equal”.

Maybe the story is different (and the multiverse is all the rage these days). A limited series with Neville as the main player is an interesting idea to explore.

2. Rita Skeeter’s Road to Success

Rita Skeeter is all that is wrong with journalism, and she may have had an incredible journey getting to where she is in Harry Potter.

Perhaps it can even be retrieved in its own page. What if she was once an aspiring reporter who got wind of a major scandal, but was forced to cover it up due to politics and/or bureaucracy?

1. Jenny’s Quidditch Story

Ginny Weasley didn’t get to star in the original movies, but apparently went on to have a stellar Quidditch career as a chaser for the Holyhead Harpies.

A sports drama about vicious competition in a male-dominated field? Yes please, give it to us immediately.

Any of these ideas could have been a better option than what Warner Bros. came up with. And Max…