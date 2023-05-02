7 bodies found in US sex offender’s home

Local time in the US state of Oklahoma on Monday, police found the bodies of seven people, including the bodies of two missing teenagers. The Guardian Authorities found the bodies on the property of convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden in a town about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, according to reports.

The bodies of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Bever were found after a missing person alert was issued. In addition to the two missing girls, authorities believe they found the bodies of McFadden and his family members in the home, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice told the Guardian. The victims have not yet been officially identified by the medical examiner, but authorities are no longer looking for the missing teenagers and McFadden.

Jesse McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and was released from prison in 2020. McFadden was scheduled to appear in court Monday for another hearing on child pornography and child sexual abuse charges, according to court records.

The father of 16-year-old Brittany Beaver told KOTV that one of the bodies must be his daughter’s, adding that his daughter spent the weekend with the McFadden family. He was expected to come home on Sunday but never did.