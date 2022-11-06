$56,000,000,000 Asset Manager issues horrific economic warning – here are the forecasts

A new report says a hedge fund giant is issuing a dire warning about the fate of the global economy.

Elliott Management says the world is currently on a path of hyperinflation, which could lead to “global societal collapse and civil or international conflict,” according to reports. financial times.

The $56 billion asset manager largely points the finger at the central bank’s money-printing policies enacted during the pandemic, and says policymakers have been incorrect and misleading in naming supply chain disruptions as the root cause of inflation.

Elliott believes that the bottom of global markets has not yet been reached.

Given the economic catastrophe currently underway, the company says a 50% drop from market highs is likely.

So far, the S&P 500 has fallen from 4,818 to 3,491 – a 27% drop.

According to Elliott, the next wave of negative market triggers could include bank short-term loan losses, potential reductions in secured loan commitments, and potential fallout from private equity-backed investments.

The company notes that its dire scenario is not certain.

But Elliott thinks there are simply too many “frightening and dangerous negative possibilities” to ignore, and a “dangerous counterproductive solution to bubble everything” may still loom.

