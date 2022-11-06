November 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

$56,000,000,000 Asset Manager issues horrific economic warning – here are the forecasts

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
$56,000,000,000 Asset Manager issues horrific economic warning - here are the forecasts

A new report says a hedge fund giant is issuing a dire warning about the fate of the global economy.

Elliott Management says the world is currently on a path of hyperinflation, which could lead to “global societal collapse and civil or international conflict,” according to reports. financial times.

The $56 billion asset manager largely points the finger at the central bank’s money-printing policies enacted during the pandemic, and says policymakers have been incorrect and misleading in naming supply chain disruptions as the root cause of inflation.

Elliott believes that the bottom of global markets has not yet been reached.

Given the economic catastrophe currently underway, the company says a 50% drop from market highs is likely.

So far, the S&P 500 has fallen from 4,818 to 3,491 – a 27% drop.

According to Elliott, the next wave of negative market triggers could include bank short-term loan losses, potential reductions in secured loan commitments, and potential fallout from private equity-backed investments.

The company notes that its dire scenario is not certain.

But Elliott thinks there are simply too many “frightening and dangerous negative possibilities” to ignore, and a “dangerous counterproductive solution to bubble everything” may still loom.

Don’t miss a chance – Subscription Get encrypted email alerts delivered straight to your inbox

check price movement

Follow us TwitterAnd the Facebook And the cable

browse Daily Hodel Mix

Check out the latest news headlines

& nbsp

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should perform their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and transactions are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital assets, and The Daily Hodl is not an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl is involved in affiliate marketing.

Featured: Shutterstock / Tethi Loadthong

See also  Live news updates: Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rates for the third consecutive month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The BMW i7 2023 proves that a luxury car does not need internal combustion

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Elon Musk attacks AOC: ‘Not everything AOC says is 100% accurate’

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Berkshire Hathaway earnings for the third quarter BRK

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

12 min read

Economy: This year, after Black Friday, the entire winter will be dark

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

$56,000,000,000 Asset Manager issues horrific economic warning – here are the forecasts

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Joan Collins, 89, looks unrecognizable after ditching her big hair for a sleek, straight new look.

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

Total lunar eclipse barrage Leonid Meteor

2 hours ago Izer