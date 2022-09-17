50 Cent sues MedSpa for using an image indicating he underwent penis-enhancement therapy

50 cents He says an innocent photo he took with a surgeon is being used to falsely suggest that he is a plastic surgery client who had a penis enhancement procedure…and is now suing.

Fifty sues the plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, claiming they kept posting an old photo of them together, making it look like he needed to go under the knife to bolster his penis.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, 50 Cent says he took a picture with Dr. Kogan in February 2020 because he thought she was a fan… He says since then, Kogan and her companies have used the photo to pimp their merchandise.

50 Cent claims she started with Kogan and her companies using the photo on social media to promote plastic surgery clinics, but says things took an “disturbing” turn in August, when The Shade Room wrote a story with Kogan about the rise of male sexual enhancement procedures and the use of pic .

The “In da Club” rapper says the photo pops up any time the article is published or shared online…and claims this means he’s had a penis enhancement procedure.

50 Cent says Kogan and MedSpa know he's never had the knife there, for penile surgery or otherwise, and wants them to stop sharing the photo, saying it exposes him to ridicule, damages his professional and personal reputation, and violates his right to control his name and image.

Fifty wants the court to step in and prevent Kogan and MedSpa from falsely saying he is their client and from sharing the photo… and he also wants money.