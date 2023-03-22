5 things to know on March 22: Trump, the economy, Covid-19, the earthquake, Ukraine

(CNN) Advancements in artificial intelligence have stunned the tech industry this year, with an intense race currently underway to create the best chatbot. this week, Google has opened a waiting list for its new AI tool, which promises to help people write articles, plan events, and even get lunch ideas.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is preparing for several possible scenarios related to a possible indictment from a Manhattan grand jury investigating a financial scheme. Even with signs of an investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the plot to Quietly pushing adult movie star Stormy Daniels As it draws to a close, it is not yet clear if the former president will be charged or when those charges may be revealed. However, Trump has created a media spectacle about how “unfair” the indictment is — a move likely aimed at energizing his base to generate funding for his 2024 presidential bid, analysts say. Separately, the Justice Department also convinced a federal judge that Trump hired one of his defense attorneys in furtherance of the crime related to the investigation of confidential documents. This is the first time the Justice Department has argued it has evidence that Trump may have committed a crime.

2. Economy

Announcement of interest rates and new economic forecasts expected from the Federal Reserve later today. This will be the first time the world has heard from Fed officials since Silicon Valley bank collapse – Since the US banking system is still under severe stress. If the Fed follows its pattern of aggressive rate hikes over the past year, it will likely raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, or 25 basis points, underlining its commitment to fighting inflation. However, some analysts say there is an opportunity for policymakers He may decide to keep interest rates constant This time due to the ongoing banking turmoil.

3. COVID-19

While most Americans have put Covid-19 vaccines on the back burner, US health officials are now considering whether to offer Another round of bivalent boosters For people at risk of infection, according to a source familiar with the deliberations. Officials are considering this step because of the virus that causes it The evolution of COVID-19 Protection from current boosters may wane. Data recently presented to the CDC shows that in the first two months after adults receive the updated booster, the shot appears to be about 50% more effective in Prevent hospital or emergency room visits Because of Covid-19. But by four months, the added protection drops to just over 30%. Citing this trend, the UK and Canada have begun allowing some people to take another bivalent booster.

4. The earthquake

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people after it destroyed buildings and triggered landslides. Officials said today that the death toll It can go much higher The aftermath of the earthquakes was felt in many major Pakistani cities and as far away as the Indian capital, New Delhi. Dozens have been injured in affected areas, according to health officials, and rescue teams have been dispatched to some very remote areas without mobile phone service. Just weeks ago, nobody was The deadliest earthquake of this century It struck Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 50,000 people and sending aftershocks that reverberated across the region.

5. Ukraine

A days-long meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up today, leaving no question of Beijing’s commitment to Russia amid its attack on Ukraine. In the end, the meetings did not result in any breakthrough in resolving the conflict. The two leaders stressed the need to use peace talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis, but Kiev and the West say that any peace agreement must include the withdrawal of Russian forces. Meanwhile, Russia struck Ukraine overnight with Another wave of attacks Use Iranian-made Shahed drones. A total of 21 drones were launched against Ukraine from the north shortly before midnight local time, 16 of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

