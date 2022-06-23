5 things to know from Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 Reddit AMA

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment took to reddit Wednesday to answer community questions about Monitor 2semi-free sequel to the hero shooter launch this october. Note and watch 2 The developers, including game director Aaron Keeler, have answered some burning questions about the next Blizzard game – like what will happen to your existing credits and unopened loot boxes in Note and watch – But he left some questions unanswered.

Here are five things to know Monitor 2Especially if you’re there Note and watch player.

What happens to you? Note and watch Coin boxes and loot?



The short answer is that all your unspent currency will be carried over to Monitor 2All unopened loot boxes will be automatically unlocked for you in October. What is not clear is what you will be able to spend the old Note and watch The coin is on, if you already have all the cosmetic items of the original game unlocked.

We will share a more detailed explanation of all these topics before Monitor 2 It will start in October.” John Spector, Commercial Leader and Vice President of Overwatch, said on Reddit. To give you a quick answer now, these existing coins (Credits, OWL Tokens and Competitive Points) will come with you in Monitor 2. We do not transfer loot boxes to Monitor 2Before launch, any unopened loot chests will be opened automatically and your account will receive all contents directly. “

Spector later explained that “OW1 Credits come with you for OW2but our new virtual currency will be the main one, and there will be things in it OW2 Won’t be buying with these OW1 Credits. “

What has Team Overwatch been doing for the past three years?

When Monitor 2 Launched in Early Access in October, players will have access to three new heroes (Sojourn, Junker Queenand an unannounced supporting character), a variety of hero reworks, six new maps, a new game mode called Push, a bunch of new cosmetics, and The game’s first battle pass. This launch content stirred up some fanatics Note and watch Players ask, “That’s it?” After all, it’s been almost three years since Blizzard was announced Monitor 2 And it’s more than two years since the game’s newest hero, Echo, was added to the roster.

Photo: Blizzard Entertainment

This is the game manager Aaron Keeler had to say When asked about the unexpected light number of new heroes on Day One:

‘For context, develop Monitor 2 It was initially split between the PvE and PvP sides of the game, and the way it was set was to complete most parts of the game once the game was ready to ship,” Keeler said. “To be clear, there is no secret vault for completed heroes and other content that we keep for future seasons. . As we continued to iterate on the PvE side of the game, it meant that the timeline for PvP content and features went a little longer. Many PvE features, such as enemy units or hero talents, use the same resources in the team as the heroes. For us, it is very important to start shipping content as quickly as possible rather than suspending the game release in order to create more heroes. This is also why we’re so excited to go F2P and release content on a seasonal basis – that is, release content when you’re done rather than keeping it to put it in a box.

“In order to achieve success with our new long-term plan, we have developed and restructured the team. We have tripled our size at launch. We have big game plans, going beyond new heroes, maps and game modes, and to achieve this while continuing to create content for our seasons requires a lot of resources and a lot From planning. For example, we have many heroes in the depth of development. The second season hero is about to finish, and we are in various stages of play-testing for the next three heroes, two of them support!”

Well, what’s going on Monitor 2 PvP missions against the environment?



While Note and watch It was strictly a multiplayer game, and the sequel will bring with it single player content, co-op and mission-based storyline. Blizzard’s plan is to launch the PvE side of Monitor 2 Sometime in 2023, the developer didn’t share much about the other half of the game during a Reddit AMA.

However, Keeler noted that Monitor 2 It will be launching in Early Access “to signal that this is just the beginning of many new things coming into the game,” and that the PvE campaign will be released as part of Blizzard’s live service approach.

“We’re not ready to talk about the PvE plans yet, but it’s really important for us to make sure that people understand the traditions and the risks that happen,” Gavin Jurgens-Ferry, lead narrative designer and writer at Monitor 2. “We are working on new bios, and we have other very cool plans that will surprise even long-term science enthusiasts.”

Gavin Winter, Systems Designer for Monitor 2also hinted that certain technology developed for the game’s PvE campaign component could help make it easier to replace Assault-style maps in Monitor 2, which will disappear in the sequel. (In case you don’t keep up, maps like Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and other “2CP” maps will not be playable in base game modes in Monitor 2with Blizzard mentioning player dissatisfaction with Assault maps.)

Photo: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard is looking at the guilds for Monitor 2



Overwatch, as it is, is not a particularly social game. But this may change.

“We are looking forward to adding more social platforms to Monitor 2and the guild system is near the top of the list for us,” Keeler said. “A feature like this is a great opportunity and something we’re really excited about, but it’s a huge lift, not just for big sections of our team but for so many other divisions at Blizzard. We’ve put a lot of effort into this feature, but it’s too early to talk about the details or when we might. is being put up.”

Keeler added that the Overwatch team “began to look into” in-game tournaments for a sequel.

More current heroes are changing, existing attack maps are not

Overwatch heroes Moira, Symmetra and Brigitte will see changes during this Monitor 2next beta And when the game starts. Moira will get you”Extra benefitDuring beta. Symmetra’s no-call feature will “improve their mobility and enable them to better respond to the faster 5v5 cadence.” [team compositions]” Chief Designer, Champion Josh Noh, said:. Symmetra players should expect a shorter teleporter build time and faster secondary fire speed. Brigitte will get Indefinite change her in the end when Monitor 2 launch.

Blizzard also clarified that the Assault Hanamura map is not currently being reworked into the Payload map, despite its prototype menu screen Monitor 2 Show last week. “the transfer [Assault] Payload maps would be a massive effort and we didn’t.” Winter said.