March 23, 2023

5 planets and a crescent moon are about to line up in the night sky. Here’s how to watch.

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read

Starting this week, you can watch five planets in the evening sky as the crescent moon rises higher each night.

From Thursday, March 23 through Thursday, March 30, it will be possible to see Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars shortly after sunset as the crescent moon appears to be making a tour of five planets.

