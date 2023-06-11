5 Most Savage Phoebe Buffay Moments, Ranked From Ouch To Totally Roasted

No one was safe from her burns.

Phoebe Buffay, portrayed by Lisa Kudrow, wasn’t the funniest character on Friends, with her outlandish views on life, but she was undoubtedly the most ruthless.

She probably didn’t really mean to offend any of her friends, but more often than not, the way she formed her opinions was just too harsh for others.





However, the good thing for viewers is that it made it more interesting to watch.

Here are Phoebe Buffay’s top 5 funny dishes that you will never be able to recover from in real life.

5. He made Rachel cry

Needless to say, Rachel Green doesn’t really know anything about people’s real problems. Although she learns to be more independent over the seasons, Phoebe doesn’t see her problems as nearly as difficult as her past growing up on the streets.

Fair enough, but meeting your friend’s tears with a “come here waterworks” wasn’t a bit unnecessary.

4. Prison Talk

We all know that Phoebe tries to be super sweet and sensitive… as long as she has patience. When you lose it and you see Monica and Rachel fighting physically, she goes into full strength mode and grabs both of them by the ears to remind them who is really the strongest.

3. Monica’s Restaurant Parts

Everyone was excited for Monica to fulfill her dreams and open her own restaurant. However, Monica wasn’t supportive of Phoebe’s music career when she started playing outside of it.

The struggle ended with a cheerful rant about the small portions of the buzz food Monica served.

2. Ross and his divorce

Phoebe never misses an opportunity to roast Ross’ love life, especially his failed marriages. Although she’s not the only one who does it, her roasts are definitely the wildest of the bunch.

She even went so far as to profess his love for a good divorce right after Ross and Rachel got married!

1. Rachel’s pregnancy

Even though Rachel’s pregnancy was happy news for everyone, Phoebe couldn’t miss the chance to call her a Halloween party.

After Rachel gives all the candy to a pretty ballerina girl after telling her “I love you,” Phoebe gives her perhaps the wildest burn of the entire series.