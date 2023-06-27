5 Forgotten Hollywood Gems That Don’t Get Enough Credit (For No Reason At All)

We will never be able to understand why these movies are so underrated.

Hollywood is full of horror, comedy, and other films of various genres. There are so many movies that even if the only thing we can do is watch them, we will never be able to finish all the movies out there.

While some of the stories aren’t worth watching, many have been ignored and lost the attention they really deserved. Here is a list of some of the hidden gems of Hollywood that should never be forgotten.





Bubble Boy (2001)

A 2001 comedy about Jimmy, played by a young Jake Gyllenhaal, who is living in a bubble due to a medical condition.

Determined to stop his childhood sweetheart’s wedding, he sets off on a zany cross-country trip in his bubble suit. This dark comedy is full of good humor and was brilliantly presented by Jake Gyllenhaal in an unusual role for him.

Better Off Dead… (1985)

Featuring memorable lines like “Gee, I’m so sorry your mom ripped off, Ricky,” this dark comedy follows a troubled teen, portrayed by the dizzying John Cusack, as he deals with indifferent parents, a breakup, and a creepy brother.

In the midst of suicidal thoughts, he becomes involved with a strange paperboy and a skating contest with a school bully.

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

This is a magical, thought-provoking story that, both in novel and film, explores themes of immortality, the meaning of life, and the consequences of eternal youth. It follows the journey of Winnie Foster as she discovers the secret of the immortal Tuck family and faces a choice that will change her life forever.

That Thing You Do (1996)

Written, directed by, and starring Tom Hanks, this stunning film follows the band’s rise to success in the 1960s. Despite its late recognition, it received excellent reviews (93% on Rotten Tomatoes) and features hilarious dialogue. It’s worth a look if you haven’t already.

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (1991)

This 1991 drama tells the inspiring true story of Sonora Webster, a young woman determined to defy the odds to achieve her dreams. Directed by Steve Miner, this film takes viewers on a journey of the 1930s filled with grit and resilience, exploring the adventures of a young woman and her determination to break social norms.