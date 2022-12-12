December 13, 2022

49ers News: Twitter reacts to 49ers running over the Bucs

The 49ers Continue to roll where they are directed Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Brock Purdy’s legend grew after defeating the Goats. Purdy has plenty of titles to choose from. Twitter was on fire during the victory.

This tweet is pretty old.

The Byrdie family was in attendance for Sunday’s performance, and it didn’t disappoint.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the 49ers sprinted onto the field for a touchdown that was punctuated by Debo Samuel.

The Bucs would miss a long field goal attempt on their opening drive. It reminded me of another missed field goal at Levi’s Stadium.

Sorry, I couldn’t resist. After a 49ers punt, the offense would return to the endzone.

Purdy continued shooting football. This out-of-numbers throw with a defender falling on him is pretty impressive.

He had another layup before halftime.

Going up 28-0 over the Bucs is one thing. It’s one thing to go up 28-0 against Tom Brady with your parents and family in attendance. This was a special moment for the Purdy family.

The way was open, but the celebration was dampened by Debo Samuel’s injury. The initial optimism is that it is not a season-ending injury. However, the 49ers fans will keep their fingers crossed.

McCaffrey would add another touchdown on the ground to extend the lead to 35-0. Even the most optimistic 49ers fans didn’t expect this result.

The Bucs would score a touchdown in the second half of the end of the shutout. The 49ers defense was as gritty as ever. Dre Greenlaw intercepted Brady and signed the football.

The focus after this victory is on the severity of Samuel’s injury. The 49ers are preparing to travel to Seattle for what could be the NFC West clincher.

See also  Pittsburgh Steelers appoint Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, as assistant coach

Elite defense. Purdy looks alert. This was an entertaining victory–very exciting times for 49ers fans.

