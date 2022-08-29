49ers Free Agency: The Eagles release ex-49ers S Jaquiski Tartt

We can expect a lot of cuts around the league over the next 30 hours. There will be high-profile names, like Jaguar Wide Receiver Laviska Shenault. Others may include old friends, such as Salama Jaquiski Tartt.

Per Adam Kaplan Philadelphia Eagles Tarte was released Monday morning. Jimmy Ward is out for the first month of the season. We don’t know if Ward will be out for much longer. I’ve seen some Twitter doctors speculating that he might be out for nearly two months. we will see.

We have seen the suffering of the vaults behind Ward. George Odom has had his fair share of whiffs when it comes to handling, while Tarvarius Moore has had coverage issues.

Kyle Shanahan relies on veterans. The team brought in Tachon Gibson, but he looked like a player who needed more time to get himself into shape as he was slowly progressing. Enter tart.

Tartt signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia in offseason last season. He played 59 shots in Week 2 for Philly and started in their last match against dolphins.

I reached out to the Eagles site manager at SB Nation, Brandon Lee Guton. He said the coaching staff didn’t seem to like him, as Tarte was running with the third team – mind you, this is on a team that doesn’t have a safety depth. There is a chance that the Eagles can bring back Tarte because he is a veteran, but 49ers You shouldn’t give them that chance.

The 49ers know what they’re going to get in the Tartet. There will be no guessing games, as was the case with Gibson. Tartt is one of the smartest footballers I’ve ever seen. A few years ago, Richard Sherman praised him:

Many will remember his objection to the rams in NFC Championship And we forget that the 49ers wouldn’t have made that game if Tart hadn’t run for Aaron Jones before the end of the first half of the previous week at Lambeau Field.

Can you re-sign Tartt? For me, it’s a no-brainer.