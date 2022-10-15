40 killed in coal mine explosion in Turkey, dozens detained





An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 40 people and hospitalized 11 others, state media reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday, trapping dozens under the rubble of the blast.

The official Anadolu news agency, quoting a statement by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, said that 11 injured workers were treated in hospitals.

The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, said that the fire that broke out after the explosion is largely under control, Anadolu reported.

Rescuers work through the night as the death toll rises, with video footage from the scene showing the miners being black with dim eyes.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, who traveled to Amasra to coordinate the search and rescue operation, said the mine housed 110 people at the time of the explosion.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that the injured recover as quickly as possible,” Koca told reporters.

“I wish God’s mercy on each one of them.”

Turkey witnessed the deadliest coal mining disaster in history 2014when 301 people died After an explosion in the western town of Soma.

The disaster sparked public anger and discontent with the government’s response to the tragedy.