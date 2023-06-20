4 injured after a man with an ax attacked diners at 3 restaurants in New Zealand

Four people have been hospitalized in New Zealand after a man armed with an ax began randomly attacking restaurants at three nearby Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.

Police said the man began the attack at around 9pm on Monday in the suburb of Albany, north of Auckland. They said they arrested a 24-year-old suspect at the scene and charged him with wounding and causing grievous bodily harm. Police did not immediately provide a motive for the attack.

Auckland City Hospital said on Tuesday that one of those injured in the attack remained in stable condition. North Shore Hospital said it had one patient with moderate injuries and another patient with minor injuries, both in stable condition, and had earlier discharged a third patient.

A restaurant told the New Zealand Herald that he was having dinner with a friend when the man walked in and started attacking his friend, who was seriously injured.

“I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me,” the man, who asked not to be named, told the Herald. “I blocked his ax with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the ax with my hand.”

The restaurant said the man with the ax chased them out of the restaurant and then turned around and entered another restaurant.

The Herald published a picture of what appeared to be the wood chopping technique of an ax lying on the pavement.

Acting Detective Superintendent Timothy Williams said they haven’t looked for anyone else in the incident, which means they believe the man acted alone. Williams said police expect more charges to be filed.

The suspect was due to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

The restaurants the man entered were Yues Dumpling Kitchen, Zhangliang Malatang, and Maya Hotpot. They are among a group of street restaurants that aim to give diners low-cost options reminiscent of Chinese street food offerings.