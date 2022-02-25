3 zodiac signs have a rough sign on Friday, February 25, 2022

Some days the feelings hit you, but when the feelings that come up are negative in nature, they can make anyone feel like they’re having a rough day.

As for Taurus, Sagittarius, and Aquarius on February 25, 2022, when we look at the moon in Capricorn, it partly explains why.

Our main influence today is the Moon in Capricorn, and depending on who we are, we may use that to our advantage, or we may become entangled in his company.

This transit is very dangerous in nature. No kidding today. There are only elementary facts, immediate action and a lot of time spent on work.

This is also a major day for Neglect when it comes to relationships. Everything is being laid back today, as all trends lead towards achievement and ambition.

This is Capricorn day, and if you are not a Capricorn, you will be tested. In fact, some signs are more than others.

say for example You are lazy todayAnd you feel that today is as good as any day to unwind and make up for your endless free time.

forget that! There is no time to relax today. There is only work, duty and output.

Why will Taurus, Sagittarius and Aquarius be in your horoscope on February 25, 2022

1. bull

(April 20 – May 20)

Did your ears grow up when Have you heard the word lazy?? Well, as we all know, no one likes to claim some downtime like you; You can lie in bed all day and be satisfied.

The worst thing that can happen to you during a moon like this is that you will be called to do something very complicated, like work.

Work is not what you are today, however – hey, you were chosen by the Capricorn Gods and these Gods have you packed today.

With little or no time to rest and relax, you would consider this day to be the least satisfying of the year. work, yes. lazy, no.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

Oh, you love working like the next guy, unless of course you don’t totally want to. Today, you don’t want that. Unfortunately, that’s not what’s on your mind today.

Sure, you could easily join in the stern vibe of Capricorn Moon, but today you’re feeling cool without the hassle. Good luck with that, Sag.

This transit will make you jump during the day, trying to achieve everything that is required of you.

You will spend half the day resentment of someoneAnd the other half is dreaming of the moment you jump into bed so you can sleep that day.

3. Aquarius

(20 January – 18 February)

This is the kind of day you wake up, smile, stretch, and slip back under the covers, with that smile still on your face. And then – the phone calls come. You can immediately make a mistake by responding to it. How much he is responsible for you, Aquarius.

You think we have Moon in Capricorn Or something like that, and of course, we do, which is why you answer the phone, and in answering the phone, you prepare yourself for a day full of responsibilities and very little time to smile under your warm bed covers.

Today will be like a cold shower after the next day. Don’t forget your socks, it’s cold outside!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.