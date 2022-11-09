23 Early Black Friday TV Deals: Samsung, Sony, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a commission.
Every year, Black Friday brings epic opportunities To provide everything related to technology and home entertainment. This year, Black Friday will begin on November 25, and while that date isn’t too far away, you don’t have to wait to start saving on big-ticket items like TVs. Well-known retailers are already offering you great ways to save before the official start of the shopping season.
With the holidays approaching, you may find yourself preparing to host holiday parties, sitting on your sofa with hot chocolate Watch seasonal moviesOr watch your favorite holiday shows and concerts from the comfort of your bed. Either way, you may be eager to upgrade your home entertainment setup without paying the full price. Fortunately, there are plenty of TVs on sale right now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy — you get a TV for just $80.
TV deals include models from popular brands, including Sony, Samsung, and LG. Whether you are looking for a file Compact option 32 inch or a Huge 85 inch screenThere are opportunities to save. Many of the TVs for sale are easy-to-use smart TVs, and many are also compatible with Alexa- and/or Google Assistant, so you can easily navigate the TV via voice commands. However, it is important to note that while some TVs may have voice assistants built into them or their own remote controls, some may require you to have a separate Alexa- and/or Google Assistant device to take advantage of the voice command feature. .
When TVs are on sale at a good price, they tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to disable your new TV while it’s still in stock. Check out some of the best early Black Friday TV deals below.
Not surprisingly, Amazon’s early Black Friday deals include price cuts on Amazon Fire TVs. You can save $120 on Amazon Fire 43 Inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV, which has been reduced to $250 USD for the time being. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus content, is Alexa-compatible and comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, so you can rely on voice commands instead of buttons to navigate the TV. The model has over 20,000 perfect reviews from shoppers as well. One five-star reviewer noted It has a “great picture and good sound”. Commenting on the easy compatibility with Alexa, Another customer claimedAlexa makes it easy to find what I want.
Sony TVs are for sale on Amazon as well. The Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K 65 Inch It will be $698 compared to its original price of $1,000. The TV has Dolby Vision and Atmos support, so you can count on it to provide you with captivating picture and sound quality. It’s also Alexa-compatible, so you can use an Alexa-enabled device to control the TV using voice commands. One shopper said Television “performs as one might hope and a little more.” Another reviewer claimed It’s “the best picture TV I’ve ever had.”
QLED TVs are known for their high brightness quality. And now, you can save on a charged QLED TV, like Samsung 32 Inch QLED 4K The Frame Quantum HDR TV marked down. The TV has a matte screen to reduce glare and improve your viewing experience, and when you’re not watching your favorite shows and movies, it can be a part of your home decor thanks to Art Mode. This feature allows you to use the screen to display artwork when the TV is off, which shoppers have dubbed “amazing.” One reviewer named it five stars “Awesome” and praised the “amazing sound and picture/great apps of the device.”
Curious about Walmart’s early Black Friday TV deals? Now, you can take home a Hisense 43 Inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV XClass Smart TV Just under $200. The TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, so it will present a crisp and clear picture. In addition, it has a straightforward interface, and comes with a remote control with a built-in voice assistant. As this is an XClass Smart TV, it’s supposed to be very fast and not only remembers the shows you’ve watched recently but also gives you recommendations based on what you love to watch.
Another 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV on sale at Walmart is LG 43 Inch Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV, which you can cut for under $300. The TV can finely adjust picture and sound based on the content you’re watching to ensure the best viewing experience, thanks to the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. It’s also a good choice for gamers since it has a game optimizer, which allows you to easily adjust the TV settings to suit the type of game you’re playing.
If you’re looking for something larger than 43 inches, but still have 4K Ultra HD resolution, then Vizio 50 Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV Also for sale. The TV would normally cost you $358, but it’s on sale for $298. The device has a Dolby Vision Bright Mode that will increase the quality of brightness and contrast, as well as an automatic game mode, which will ensure that you get low-end and high-quality gaming experiences. Not to mention, it’s also compatible with Apple Home and Google Assistant.
Target is another retailer with tons of TVs currently on sale before Black Friday. Here you’ll find OLED TVs, which offer great contrast and picture quality. Now, you can take home LG 55 Inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV $1,000, which is $400 less than its usual price. It supports Dolby Vision IQ, which will adjust the screen based on ambient light, and Dolby Atmos, which means it has first-class surround sound quality. Gamers will also have access to the LG Game Optimizer, so you can adjust settings based on the type of game you’re playing to ensure a low-latency and responsive gaming experience.
Another 55 inch TV on sale at Target is TCL 55 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV. The TV, which usually costs $600, is currently on sale for $320, so you can save $180. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, and is compatible with Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, so you can control it with the voice assistant of your choice via the appropriate voice assistant-enabled device.
Looking for something a little bigger? Take a look at this Samsung 65 inch model It features a crystal processor that converts everything you watch to 4K, so you’ll enjoy naturally crisp and clear picture quality. In addition, this TV is a powerful choice for gamers as it has a feature that allows it to adjust its settings automatically to help smoothly run games.
At Best Buy, there are a lot of wide markdowns already, too. You can register Insignia 24-Inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV At a price not to be missed. The TV is currently priced at $170, making it the least expensive device in our roundup. The TV comes with Alexa Voice Remote and has 720p picture quality.
You can also save files Sony Bravia XR X95K 4K HDR LED TV 85 inch by Google, which is the biggest TV on our tour. The TV is priced at $1,500 off its original price so you can take it home for $4,000. It’s easy to use and compatible with Google Assistant, and the picture and sound quality is a great compliment to Dolby Vision and Atmos support. This model is especially great for PlayStation 5 users, as it has special features to enhance PS5 games.
These early Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your pre-holiday entertainment center at a discount. Be sure to take advantage of the deals before you start selling TVs, and take a closer look at some of the discounted TVs below.
