2023 World Figure Skating Championships results

2023 World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan Top 10 and Highlights Results…
slim (short programme)
1- Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) – 79.24
2. Lee Hye-In (South Korea) – 73.62
3- Mai Miyahara (Japan) 73.46
4- Isabeau Levito (USA) 73.03
5- Luina Hendricks (Belgium) – 71.94
6- Nina Petrokina (EST) – 68.00
7. Nicole Schott (Germany) – 67.29
8. Brady Tenniel (USA) – 66.45
9- Ekaterina Korakova (Poland) – 65.69
10- Amber Glenn (USA) – 65.52
Figure Skating Worlds: Streaming Schedule
men (short programme)
1- Shoma Uno (Japan) – 104.63
2- Ilya Malinin (USA) – 100.38
3- Cha Jun Hwan (Korea) – 99.64
4. Keegan Messing (Canada) – 98.75
5. Kevin Aimos (France), 95.56
6- Jason Brown (USA) – 94.17
7- Kazuki Tomono (Japan) – 92.68
8. Daniel Grassle (ITA) – 86.50
9- Lukas Brichgi (Switzerland) 86.18
10- Vladimir Litvintsev (AZE) – 82.71
17. Sota Yamamoto (Japan) – 75.48
22- Andrew Torgacheff (USA) – 71.41
Pairs
Gold: Reiko Miura / Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) – 222.16
Silver: Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier (USA) – 217.48
Bronze: Sara Conti / Niccolo Macii (ITA) – 208.08
4. Deanna Stellato-Dudek / Maxime Deschamps (Canada) – 199.97
5. Emily Chan / Spencer Howe (USA) – 194.73
6. Lea Pereira / Trinent Michaud (Canada) – 193.00
7- Maria Pavlova / Alexey Svyachenko (Hon) – 190.67
8. Anastasia Golubova / Hector Giotopoulos Moore (Australia) – 189.47
9. Annika Hocke / Robert Kunkel (Germany) – 184.60
10- Alisa Efimova / Robin Plumert (Germany) – 184.46
12. Eli Kam / Danny O’Shea (USA) – 175.59
OlympicTalk is on Apple news. We preferred!
More Stories
The Phillies rotation wouldn’t look the way they had hoped to start the season
The Steelers’ Kenny Pickett will be the fifth-best QB in this year’s draft class, says ESPN’s Mel Kepper Jr.
4 remaining free agents for the Detroit Lions to consider