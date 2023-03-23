March 23, 2023

2023 World Figure Skating Championships results

2023 World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan Top 10 and Highlights Results…

slim (short programme)
1- Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) – 79.24
2. Lee Hye-In (South Korea) – 73.62
3- Mai Miyahara (Japan) 73.46
4- Isabeau Levito (USA) 73.03
5- Luina Hendricks (Belgium) – 71.94

6- Nina Petrokina (EST) – 68.00
7. Nicole Schott (Germany) – 67.29
8. Brady Tenniel (USA) – 66.45
9- Ekaterina Korakova (Poland) – 65.69
10- Amber Glenn (USA) – 65.52

Figure Skating Worlds: Streaming Schedule

men (short programme)
1- Shoma Uno (Japan) – 104.63
2- Ilya Malinin (USA) – 100.38
3- Cha Jun Hwan (Korea) – 99.64
4. Keegan Messing (Canada) – 98.75
5. Kevin Aimos (France), 95.56
6- Jason Brown (USA) – 94.17
7- Kazuki Tomono (Japan) – 92.68
8. Daniel Grassle (ITA) – 86.50
9- Lukas Brichgi (Switzerland) 86.18
10- Vladimir Litvintsev (AZE) – 82.71
17. Sota Yamamoto (Japan) – 75.48
22- Andrew Torgacheff (USA) – 71.41

Pairs
Gold: Reiko Miura / Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) – 222.16
Silver: Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier (USA) – 217.48
Bronze: Sara Conti / Niccolo Macii (ITA) – 208.08
4. Deanna Stellato-Dudek / Maxime Deschamps (Canada) – 199.97
5. Emily Chan / Spencer Howe (USA) – 194.73
6. Lea Pereira / Trinent Michaud (Canada) – 193.00
7- Maria Pavlova / Alexey Svyachenko (Hon) – 190.67
8. Anastasia Golubova / Hector Giotopoulos Moore (Australia) – 189.47
9. Annika Hocke / Robert Kunkel (Germany) – 184.60
10- Alisa Efimova / Robin Plumert (Germany) – 184.46
12. Eli Kam / Danny O’Shea (USA) – 175.59

