2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Leaderboard: Live Updates, Golf Scores, and PGA Tour Coverage

The championship match is set for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final, and it’s sure to be a good match. He defeated world number one Sam Burns and defending champion Scotty Scheffler 1 in 21 holes to make his way into the title fight. Making his WGC Match Play debut this week, Burns put an end to Scheffler’s reign that included a nine-match winning streak at Austin Country Club.

As a bonus, Burns will take on the most controversial player of the week in Cameron Young. This year’s PGA Tour Rookie winner has been stellar on his debut, too. Passing past world number three Rory McIlroy on 19 holes in the semifinals, Young now sets his sights on his former teammate at the Presidents Cup.

If Young continues to win, it will be his first victory on the PGA Tour. Having had his fair share of close calls in 2022, Young’s recent hiring of caddy Paul Tesori is already paying off in his first start together.

For Burns, it will be the fifth win of his career on the PGA Tour and the first since he beat Scheffler in a playoff at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

At the consolation match, a rematch for the 2022 Tour Championship takes place between Scheffler and McIlroy. Both players are aiming to stay strong for what will be the last 18 holes before the 2023 Masters in two weeks.

What will happen at Dell Match Play on Sunday?