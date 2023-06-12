2023 Tony Award Winners: List Update

Follow the latest updates and live photos from Tony Awards.
The 76th Tony Awards are taking place tonight at the United Mansion in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The awards ceremony, which honors plays and musicals that opened on Broadway between April 29, 2022 and April 27, 2023, is broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount Channel+. A special segment aired, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skyler Astin Pluto TV ahead of the main ceremony, during which a number of awards were announced, including Lifetime Achievement honors and Best Original Score.
This year’s award ceremony, which was nearly canceled amid the Writers Guild of America strike, will be presented without a script in an agreement reached with the union. (When a screenwriters’ strike last month threatened the broadcast, the playwrights banded together to save the telecast.) As a result, the show will continue, but the ceremony will forgo a dedicated opening number. Writers were also encouraged to pre-record their acceptance speeches.
Ariana DeBose, who is hosting the gala for the second year in a row, opened the night by explaining the strike, calling that she and every broadcaster would be banned from attending the evening. “To anyone who might think that the past year has been a bit dysfunctional, I say to them, ‘Dears, fasten your seatbelts,'” she said.
The broadcast was headlined by a show from “New York, New York”. Viewers can expect performances from other Tony-nominated musicals, including “& Juliet,” “Camelot,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked,” and “Some Like It Hot,” as well as musicals from “Funny Girl” and “Nice noise.”
List of winners update below.
Best music design
Beowulf Burritt, “New York, New York”
Best Costume Design for a Play
Brigitte Riefenstweil, “Leopoldstadt”
Best Musical Costume Design
Greg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”
Best Sound Design for a Play
Caroline Downing, “Life of Pi”
Best sound design for music
Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Best stage lighting design
Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”
Best lighting design for music
Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement
Joel Gray and John Kander
Isabel Stephenson Award
Jerry Mitchell
Tony Award for Regional Theatre
Pasadena Theatre
Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education
Jason Zimbuch Young
Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre
Lisa Dunn Cave, Victoria Bailey, and Robert Fried
