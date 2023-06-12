June 12, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

2023 Tony Award Winners: List Update

Muhammad 5 mins ago 2 min read

Follow the latest updates and live photos from Tony Awards.

The 76th Tony Awards are taking place tonight at the United Mansion in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The awards ceremony, which honors plays and musicals that opened on Broadway between April 29, 2022 and April 27, 2023, is broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount Channel+. A special segment aired, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skyler Astin Pluto TV ahead of the main ceremony, during which a number of awards were announced, including Lifetime Achievement honors and Best Original Score.

This year’s award ceremony, which was nearly canceled amid the Writers Guild of America strike, will be presented without a script in an agreement reached with the union. (When a screenwriters’ strike last month threatened the broadcast, the playwrights banded together to save the telecast.) As a result, the show will continue, but the ceremony will forgo a dedicated opening number. Writers were also encouraged to pre-record their acceptance speeches.

Ariana DeBose, who is hosting the gala for the second year in a row, opened the night by explaining the strike, calling that she and every broadcaster would be banned from attending the evening. “To anyone who might think that the past year has been a bit dysfunctional, I say to them, ‘Dears, fasten your seatbelts,'” she said.

The broadcast was headlined by a show from “New York, New York”. Viewers can expect performances from other Tony-nominated musicals, including “& Juliet,” “Camelot,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked,” and “Some Like It Hot,” as well as musicals from “Funny Girl” and “Nice noise.”

See also  Rumour: Disney Imagineers have been actively working on new shows, merchandise, and updates for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, set to close in December 2023

List of winners update below.

Beowulf Burritt, “New York, New York”

Brigitte Riefenstweil, “Leopoldstadt”

Greg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Caroline Downing, “Life of Pi”

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Joel Gray and John Kander

Jerry Mitchell

Pasadena Theatre

Jason Zimbuch Young

Lisa Dunn Cave, Victoria Bailey, and Robert Fried

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

5 Most Savage Phoebe Buffay Moments, Ranked From Ouch To Totally Roasted

8 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

The injured Gladiator sequel crew members perform in a stunt sequence on set

16 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

British guards faint from the heat at the rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday parade

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary.

33 seconds ago Arzu
4 min read

Asian markets were mixed ahead of the crisis central bank meetings

2 mins ago Izer
2 min read

2023 Tony Award Winners: List Update

5 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Microbial life hiding on the lunar south pole

11 mins ago Izer