July 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

2023 State of the Embedded Linux Ecosystem

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Last week at the Linux Foundation’s Open-Source Summit in Prague, Sony engineer Tim Bird, prominent in the embedded Linux community, gave another insightful presentation summarizing the current state of the embedded Linux ecosystem.

Tim’s 2023 presentation covered recent improvements to the refreshed Linux kernel, work in progress to get real-time (RT) kernel support, various toolchain changes, and the continued embrace of the Rust programming language throughout the embedded ecosystem.

The show also covered several interesting uses for Linux in the included space recently, including more Linux-powered satellites. In fact, SpaceX’s Starlink cluster uses Linux on all of its 60-plus processors. NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter runs on Linux.

There’s no public video recording of the presentation yet, but Tim Bird’s slides are detailed and worth a scroll if you’re into the embedded Linux space. The entire deck can be found across EOSS 2023 presentation page For those interested in some fun reading at the weekend. On the Scheduling page Also links to other open source embedded summit presentations with many other slides also available for your viewing pleasure.

See also  Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series coming to PS4, Switch in spring 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s the answer and hints for July 2nd

9 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Deal alert! AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro are on sale

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The Pixel 8’s battery will be bigger and charge faster, the leak claims

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

51 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Tesla sales and deliveries rose in the second quarter as demand for tax credits increased

52 mins ago Izer
2 min read

7 Brilliant Fan Ideas Max Should Have Picked for the Harry Potter Reboot, Ranked

54 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

How did dinosaurs get so big? Scientists now have the answer

1 hour ago Izer