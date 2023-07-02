2023 State of the Embedded Linux Ecosystem

Show your support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly written by one individual? Phoronix.com does not have a full newsroom with unlimited resources and relies on people reading our content without ad blocking and instead by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium to get our ad-free service with other additional features.

Last week at the Linux Foundation’s Open-Source Summit in Prague, Sony engineer Tim Bird, prominent in the embedded Linux community, gave another insightful presentation summarizing the current state of the embedded Linux ecosystem.

Tim’s 2023 presentation covered recent improvements to the refreshed Linux kernel, work in progress to get real-time (RT) kernel support, various toolchain changes, and the continued embrace of the Rust programming language throughout the embedded ecosystem.

The show also covered several interesting uses for Linux in the included space recently, including more Linux-powered satellites. In fact, SpaceX’s Starlink cluster uses Linux on all of its 60-plus processors. NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter runs on Linux.

There’s no public video recording of the presentation yet, but Tim Bird’s slides are detailed and worth a scroll if you’re into the embedded Linux space. The entire deck can be found across EOSS 2023 presentation page For those interested in some fun reading at the weekend. On the Scheduling page Also links to other open source embedded summit presentations with many other slides also available for your viewing pleasure.