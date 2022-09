2023 SEC football schedule by team: key matches, dates with the league to release a full roster for next season

The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, but it’s never too early to start looking to the future. The Securities and Exchange Commission revealed its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, and it includes plenty of intrigue and will spark debate over how the conference race will kick off next season.

There are, of course, essential materials that we know will be high on the agenda. The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn on Thanksgiving weekend, the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry in Jacksonville on Halloween weekend, and the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night are just a few of the headlines.

There are plenty of rivalries between the stellar cross sections, too. Texas A&M and Tennessee will compete in Knoxville, Tennessee and Georgia, Ole Miss will head to Athens, Georgia, and Alabama will head to Lexington to take on the Wildcats’ growing program in what will undoubtedly be called the “Bear Bryant Bowl.”

The 2023 SEC football season will reach its climax on Saturday, December 2nd with the SEC Championship match inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here’s a look at the team-by-team 2023 schedule for each SEC program.

SEC 2023 football schedule

Alabama

September 2 – Central Tennessee

September 9 – Texas

September 16 – in South Florida

September 23 – Ole Miss

September 30 – in Mississippi

October 7 – at Texas A&M

October 14 – Arkansas

October 21 – Tennessee

November 4 – LSU

November 11 – in Kentucky

November 18 – Chattanooga

November 25 – in Auburn

Arkansas

September 2 – West Carolina (in Little Rock)

September 9 – Kent State

September 16 – BYU

September 23 – at LSU

September 30 – Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas)

October 7 – at Ole Miss

October 14 – in Alabama

October 21 – Mississippi

November 4 – in Florida

November 11 – Auburn

November 18 – Florida International

November 25 – Missouri

Auburn

September 2 – UMass

September 9 – in California

September 16 – Samford

September 23 – at Texas A&M

September 30 – Georgia

October 14 – at LSU

October 21 – Ole Miss

October 28 – Mississippi

November 4 – in Vanderbilt

November 11 – in Arkansas

November 18 – New Mexico

November 25 – Alabama

Florida

September 2 – in Utah

September 9 – McNeese

September 16 – Tennessee

September 23 – Charlotte

September 30 – in Kentucky

October 7 – Vanderbilt

October 14 – in South Carolina

Oct 28 – Georgia (in Jacksonville)

November 4 – Arkansas

November 11 – at LSU

November 18 – in Missouri

November 25 – Florida

Georgia

September 2 – Ute Martin

September 9 – Ball State

September 16 – South Carolina

September 23 – UAB

September 30 – in Auburn

October 7 – Kentucky

October 14 – in Vanderbilt

Oct 28 – Florida (in Jacksonville)

November 4 – Missouri

November 11 – Ole Miss

November 18 – in Tennessee

November 25 – at Georgia Tech

Kentucky

September 2 – Ball Country

September 9 – Eastern Kentucky

September 16 – Akron

September 23 – in Vanderbilt

September 30 – Florida

October 7 – in Georgia

October 14 – Missouri

October 28 – Tennessee

November 4 – in Mississippi

November 11 – Alabama

November 18 – in South Carolina

November 25 – in Louisville

LSU

September 3 – Florida (in Orlando)

September 9 – Grambling

September 16 – in Mississippi

September 23 – Arkansas

September 30 – At Ole Miss

October 7 – in Missouri

October 14 – Auburn

October 21 – Army

November 4 – in Alabama

November 11 – Florida

November 18 – Georgia State

November 25 – Texas A&M

Mississippi

September 2 – Southeast Louisiana

September 9 – Arizona

September 16 – LSU

September 23 – in South Carolina

September 30 – Alabama

October 7 – Western Michigan

October 21 – in Arkansas

October 28 – in Auburn

November 4 – Kentucky

November 11 – at Texas A&M

November 18 – Southern Mississippi

November 23 – Ole Miss

Missouri

September 2 – South Dakota

September 9 – Central Tennessee

September 16 – Kansas State

23 Sep – TBD

September 30 – in Vanderbilt

October 7 – LSU

October 14 – in Kentucky

October 21 – South Carolina

November 4 – in Georgia

November 11 – Tennessee

November 18 – Florida

November 25 – in Arkansas

Ole Miss

September 2 – Mercer

September 9 – in Tulane

September 16 – Georgia Tech

September 23 – in Alabama

September 30 – LSU

October 7 – Arkansas

October 21 – in Auburn

October 28 – Vanderbilt

November 4 – Texas A&M

November 11 – in Georgia

November 18 – Ole Monroe

November 23 – in Mississippi

South Carolina

September 2 – North Carolina (in Charlotte)

September 9 – Foreman

September 16 – in Georgia

September 23 – Mississippi

September 30 – in Tennessee

October 14 – Florida

October 21 – in Missouri

October 28 – at Texas A&M

November 4 – Jacksonville State

November 11 – Vanderbilt

November 18 – Kentucky

November 25 – Clemson

Tennessee

September 2 – Virginia (in Nashville)

September 9 – Austin Bee

September 16 – in Florida

September 23 – UTSA

September 30 – South Carolina

October 14 – Texas A&M

October 21 – in Alabama

October 28 – in Kentucky

November 4 – Okun

November 11 – in Missouri

November 18 – Georgia

November 25 – Vanderbilt

Texas A&M

September 2 – New Mexico

September 9 – in Miami

September 16 – Ole Monroe

September 23 – Auburn

September 30 – Arkansas (in Arlington, Texas)

October 7 – Alabama

October 14 – in Tennessee

October 28 – South Carolina

November 4 – At Ole Miss

November 11 – Mississippi

November 18 – Abilene Christian

November 25 – at LSU

Vanderbilt