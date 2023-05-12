2023 NFL schedule release: Colts, Falcons between four teams without a single primetime game

Getty Images



the NFL unveiled a full 18-week roster for the upcoming 2023 regular season, so every team in the league now knows their way forward. For some, that path includes a slew of games in front of the entire country as they are scheduled within the prime time window of either Thursday, Sunday, or Monday evening. However, there are also teams that the NFL does not place that high on a pedestal at this point. Four teams haven’t had a single game in prime time this season: the Colts, Cardinals, Texas, and Falcons.

What is the common denominator between these teams? They were all inside the top ten NFL Draft Just a few weeks ago, which means they weren’t particularly competitive in 2022. These teams went combined 18-48-2 last season and the league doesn’t seem to expect that to change much next year.

While none of these teams are currently scheduled to have a primetime match, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t end up there. The NFL does They have the ability to review games Throughout the year. For “Sunday Night Football,” a team can parade through to primetime twice between Weeks 5-10. From Weeks 11-17, the NFL can flex teams at their discretion. On top of Sunday night, the NFL added the ability to preview Monday Night Football games from Weeks 12-17 this year as well. Therefore, if any of these teams find themselves in the playoffs or are in a high-profile game, they could end up in a national window.

The Colts and Texans is an interesting watch this season after both of these franchises have selected quarterbacks inside the top five in the NFL Draft. Houston selected former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud No. 2 overall and brought Indy aboard Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick. If one or both of those players ever appeared on the scene as a rookie, he could catch the attention of the national crowd. As for the Cardinals, they are a team in transition as they bring in first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL, so it’s not surprising to see the NFL not support them in this one. a point.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are arguably the most interesting team in this no-game primetime squad. Atlanta’s win total for the 2023 season is currently set at eight by Caesars Sportsbook, which is significantly higher than those three other clubs and higher than teams like the Bears and Patriots that have multiple prime-time windows. Of course, Chicago and New England bring larger audiences with them due to their historical history, but from a football standpoint, it’s a case to be made that the Falcons should have at least one game in front of the country. They are currently second in NFC South odds at +260 behind the Saints (+115). If they are tied in the standings late in the year, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the NFL flex them in prime time.