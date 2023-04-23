2023 NFL Mock Draft: All 63 Two-Round POD Community Selections

A look at the full results for the two rounds and picks from the typical 2023 NFL Draft, as created by the Pride of Detroit community.

2023 Mock NFL Draft Created by our community is over. I want to take a minute to personally thank everyone who participated. Once again, we were able to finish the mock tour well ahead of schedule. It takes a lot of people working side by side, and it speaks to the strength and passion of our community that we were able to finish this thing without a hitch.

To officially close out the 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, I’ve listed all 63 picks below, along with the commentator who made the picks and links to their original post. As a reminder, there have only been individual entries for first-round picks and Detroit Lions draft picks.

Without further ado, here’s the complete two-round NFL draft simulation:

Round 1

Panthers (BigJShaky): QB Bryce Young Texas (katmandoo122): QB CJ Stroud Cardinals (Cmonstar): DT Jalen Carter Colts (Perhero): QB Anthony Richardson Seahawks (Kevster): Edge Will Anderson Black (Eric Schlitt): CB Devon Witherspoon Raiders (Popcornstadium): CB Christian Gonzalez Falcons (nrs001): EDGE Tyree Wilson Bears (Levi Bird): OL Peter Skoronski Eagles (Sprtn66): DT Bryan Bresee Titans (Twon82): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Texas (katmandoo122): OL Paris Johnson Jr. The Jets (Presde34): WR Quentin Johnston Patriots (tjwGOblue): CB Joey Porter Jr. Packers (Hunt Baker): RB Bijan Robinson Leaders (Nachantalla): QB Will Levis Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): OT Broderick Jones Black (Eric Schlitt): OL Darnell Wright hacker (Jack): Edge Lucas Van Ness Seahawks (Kevester): J. Okirus Torrence chargers (Staff9MVP): TE Dalton Kincaid Crows (Blueingreer): O.T. Dawand Jones Vikings (Erwin_NCL): EDGE Myles Murphy Jaguar (Gerridlocks): OT Anton Harrison Giants (senior.L): WR Jordan Addison Cowboys (Lion 1951): D.B. Brian Branch Billing (Justwinginit): TE Darnell Washington Bengals (Corn and Blue Wahoo): CB Cam Smith Saints (GM in Exile): EDGE Isaiah Foskey Eagles (Sprtn66): Edge Nolan Smith Chiefs (glory): D.T. Kalega Kansi

Round 2

32. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

33. Texas (katmandoo122): TE Michael Meyer

34. Cardinals (Cmonstar): CB DJ Turner

35. Colts (Beerhero): G/C John Michael Schmitz

36. The Rams (jjones164): OL Cody Mauch

37. Seahawks (Kevster): WR Zay Flowers

38. Raiders (Popcornstadium): EDGE Keion White

39. Panthers (BigJShaky): C.B. Deonte Banks

40. The Saints (GM in Exile): Lord Jahmir Gibbs

41. Titans (Twon82): EDGE Will McDonald IV

42. Gates (Presde34): OT Matthew Bergeron

43. Planes (Presde34): LB Jack Campbell

44. Falcons (nrs001): CB Emmanuel Forbes

45. Packers (Hunt Baker): DT Mazie Smith

46. ​​Patriots (@tjwGOblue): OT Tyler Steen

47. Leaders (Nishantala): CB Kelly Ringo

48. Lions (Erik Schlitt): DT Keanu Benton

49. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): S JL Skinner

50. Hacker (JackH): OT Jaelyn Duncan

51. dolphins (Workdontstop): J/C Steve Avila

52. Seahawks (Kevster): LB Drew Sanders

53. Levy’s Beard: DT Gervin Dexter

54. Chargers (Staff9MVP): LB Daiyan Henley

55. Lions (Erik Schlitt): WR Josh Downs

56. Jaguars (Jerrydlux): S Antonio Johnson

57. Giants (big.al): C Joe Tippmann

58. Cowboys (1951 Lion): WR Jalin Hyatt

59. Billings (Justwinginit): LB Trenton Simpson

60. Bengals (MaizeAndBlueWahoo): TE Luke Musgrave

61. Bears (Levis Bird): RB Zack Sharpon

62. Eagles (Sprtn66): RB Devon Achane

63. The Chiefs (kudos): EDGE BJ Ojulari

Who is your favorite illusion? What is the biggest theft? biggest access? How did Eric do with the Black picks? Scroll down to the Comments section at the bottom of this page and turn off the sound.

