2023 NFL Mock Draft: All 63 Two-Round POD Community Selections

A look at the full results for the two rounds and picks from the typical 2023 NFL Draft, as created by the Pride of Detroit community.
2023 Mock NFL Draft Created by our community is over. I want to take a minute to personally thank everyone who participated. Once again, we were able to finish the mock tour well ahead of schedule. It takes a lot of people working side by side, and it speaks to the strength and passion of our community that we were able to finish this thing without a hitch.
To officially close out the 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, I’ve listed all 63 picks below, along with the commentator who made the picks and links to their original post. As a reminder, there have only been individual entries for first-round picks and Detroit Lions draft picks.
Without further ado, here’s the complete two-round NFL draft simulation:
Round 1
- Panthers (BigJShaky): QB Bryce Young
- Texas (katmandoo122): QB CJ Stroud
- Cardinals (Cmonstar): DT Jalen Carter
- Colts (Perhero): QB Anthony Richardson
- Seahawks (Kevster): Edge Will Anderson
- Black (Eric Schlitt): CB Devon Witherspoon
- Raiders (Popcornstadium): CB Christian Gonzalez
- Falcons (nrs001): EDGE Tyree Wilson
- Bears (Levi Bird): OL Peter Skoronski
- Eagles (Sprtn66): DT Bryan Bresee
- Titans (Twon82): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Texas (katmandoo122): OL Paris Johnson Jr.
- The Jets (Presde34): WR Quentin Johnston
- Patriots (tjwGOblue): CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Packers (Hunt Baker): RB Bijan Robinson
- Leaders (Nachantalla): QB Will Levis
- Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): OT Broderick Jones
- Black (Eric Schlitt): OL Darnell Wright
- hacker (Jack): Edge Lucas Van Ness
- Seahawks (Kevester): J. Okirus Torrence
- chargers (Staff9MVP): TE Dalton Kincaid
- Crows (Blueingreer): O.T. Dawand Jones
- Vikings (Erwin_NCL): EDGE Myles Murphy
- Jaguar (Gerridlocks): OT Anton Harrison
- Giants (senior.L): WR Jordan Addison
- Cowboys (Lion 1951): D.B. Brian Branch
- Billing (Justwinginit): TE Darnell Washington
- Bengals (Corn and Blue Wahoo): CB Cam Smith
- Saints (GM in Exile): EDGE Isaiah Foskey
- Eagles (Sprtn66): Edge Nolan Smith
- Chiefs (glory): D.T. Kalega Kansi
Round 2
32. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
33. Texas (katmandoo122): TE Michael Meyer
34. Cardinals (Cmonstar): CB DJ Turner
35. Colts (Beerhero): G/C John Michael Schmitz
36. The Rams (jjones164): OL Cody Mauch
37. Seahawks (Kevster): WR Zay Flowers
38. Raiders (Popcornstadium): EDGE Keion White
39. Panthers (BigJShaky): C.B. Deonte Banks
40. The Saints (GM in Exile): Lord Jahmir Gibbs
41. Titans (Twon82): EDGE Will McDonald IV
42. Gates (Presde34): OT Matthew Bergeron
43. Planes (Presde34): LB Jack Campbell
44. Falcons (nrs001): CB Emmanuel Forbes
45. Packers (Hunt Baker): DT Mazie Smith
46. Patriots (@tjwGOblue): OT Tyler Steen
47. Leaders (Nishantala): CB Kelly Ringo
48. Lions (Erik Schlitt): DT Keanu Benton
49. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): S JL Skinner
50. Hacker (JackH): OT Jaelyn Duncan
51. dolphins (Workdontstop): J/C Steve Avila
52. Seahawks (Kevster): LB Drew Sanders
53. Levy’s Beard: DT Gervin Dexter
54. Chargers (Staff9MVP): LB Daiyan Henley
55. Lions (Erik Schlitt): WR Josh Downs
56. Jaguars (Jerrydlux): S Antonio Johnson
57. Giants (big.al): C Joe Tippmann
58. Cowboys (1951 Lion): WR Jalin Hyatt
59. Billings (Justwinginit): LB Trenton Simpson
60. Bengals (MaizeAndBlueWahoo): TE Luke Musgrave
61. Bears (Levis Bird): RB Zack Sharpon
62. Eagles (Sprtn66): RB Devon Achane
63. The Chiefs (kudos): EDGE BJ Ojulari
Who is your favorite illusion? What is the biggest theft? biggest access? How did Eric do with the Black picks? Scroll down to the Comments section at the bottom of this page and turn off the sound.
Read more
More Stories
The Pirates agree to an extension with manager Derek Shelton
White extends to spring game win
The Yankees drop their first draft of 2023 to the Blue Jays