2023 NCAA Super Regional Athletics Division Statement

We’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans, supporters, and the entire Terre Haute community for the incredible outpouring of support this past weekend at the Terre Haute Regional. Due to prior commitments, accommodations are not available and the community is preparing to welcome the Special Olympics Indiana 51street In the year, we can’t host the NCAA Super Regionals next week.

There are a variety of factors at play in competition for resources and personnel. With several large-scale events likely to occur in the area simultaneously and due to NCAA restrictions on hotel distance from the field, there is a lack of hotel space to handle the accommodations required to house the visiting team and support staff for the games, and the ESPN production staff that will attend.

Finally, the personnel running the event is a factor we must take into consideration. After hosting the Missouri Valley Championships and the Terre Haute Regional in back-to-back weeks, retaining additional staff who are not already working with Special Olympics has affected our potential workforce for another large-scale operation.

We have a great relationship with the Special Olympics coming to Terre Haute. We welcome them to our community this weekend and we look forward to putting on another great event for them this year.

As such, our baseball team will be heading on the road this weekend for Super Regionals. We look forward to you making the trip and cheering on the Sycamores as they continue to play the postseason on #RoadToOmaha.

