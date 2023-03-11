2023 NCAA D2 Wrestling Championship Results

The NCAA Division II tournament takes place in Cedar Rapids with Central Oklahoma looking to claim its first title since 2007, while fellow contenders Lander, West Liberty and Wisconsin-Parkside are trying to reach the top of D2 for the first time.

Full brackets and live results are available on Trackwrestling.

Top 10 team results

1. Central Oklahoma 62.5

2. Lander 56

3. West Liberty 38.5

4. St. Cloud State 38

5. Western Colorado 31.5

6. Nebraska – Kearney 29

7. Indianapolis 27

8. Adams State 24.5

9. Gannon 24

T-10. Glenville State 23

T-10. Johnstown House 23

Quarterfinals

125- Cole Laya (West Liberty) dec. Dawson Collins (Colorado Mesa) 4-0

125- Jackson Roman (Augustana) dec. Shane Corrigan (Wisconsin-Parkside) 6-4

125- James Joplin (Lander) Major Dec.. Brandon Mendoza (Tiffin) 16-7

125. Brendon Garcia (Adams State) dec. Patrick Ellis (Western Colorado) 8-2

133- Quintrivion Campbell (Chadron State) dec. Dylan Lucas (Central Oklahoma) 5-3

133. Devin Flannery (Millersville) dec. Elijah Lusk (Lander) 9-6

133- Gavin Kiowucho (Glenville State College) dec. Reese Barnhardt (Marie) 7-4

133- Vincent Skolow (West Liberty) dec. Eric Bartos (Mercyhurst) 7-3

141 – Zeth Brewer (Lander) Major Dec. Tate Morty (Iowa Upper) 11-0

141- Christian Small (Lake Erie) dec. Peter Koster (Durry) 3-0

141 – Zachary Donathan (Tiffin) pins Nate Kim (Central Oklahoma): 30

141- John Karaiyanis (Belmont Monastery) dec. Jake Niffenegger (Mercyhurst) 12-8

149 – Jacob Ely (Pete Jonestown) pins Brick Filippo (Central Oklahoma): 47

149 – Jason Hannenberg (WCO) pins Joey Bianchini (St. Cloud State) 6:06

149. Jalen Spoiler (Wisconsin-Parkside) Dec. Nick Young (Gannon) 8-4

149- Josiah Ryder (Adams State) dec. White Turnquist (Northern State) 8-3

157- Dominique Maines (Janon) dec. Noah Hermosillo (Adams State) 7-6

157 – Logan Bailey (Indianapolis) Dec. Casey Barnett (Tiffen) 6-4

157 – Nathan Smith (Pete Jonestown) dec. Trent Mahoney (King) 5-2

157- Nick Novak (St. Cloud State) dec. Avery Shay (Sheppensburg) 8-1

165- Hunter Mullen (Western Colorado) dec. Shane Gantz (Wisconsin-Parkside) 7-6

165 – David Hunsberger (Lander) pins Alec Cook (West Liberty): 57

165- Chase Lonsman (Upper Iowa) dec. Aaden Valdez (Adams State) 10-5

165- Ty Lucas (Central Oklahoma) dec. Alex Varenchak (Jannon) 5-2

174 – Abner Romero (St. Cloud State) pins Colby Coast (Augustana) 4:23

174 – Kid Lindsey (Fort Hays State) pins Anthony DeVene (Central Oklahoma) 1:41

174- Austin Eldredge (Nebraska-Kearney) TF Cole Hernandez (Western Colorado) 16-0

174 – James Penfold (Lake Erie) Major dec. Chase Morgan (West Liberty) 10-2

184 – Billy Higgins (Nebraska-Kearney) dec. Alex Kaufman (Central Oklahoma) 3-2

184 – Logan Hall (Lander) Dec. Reese Warachek (Wisconsin-Parkside) 3-2

184 – Ty McGeary (West Liberty) dec. Keegan Jehlhausen (Chadron State) 8-6

184 – Daniel Beamer (Ashland) pins Josh Jones (McKendry) 1:32

197 – Dalton Abney (Central Oklahoma) Major Dec. Luke McGonigal (Mercyhurst) 9-1

197 Dominic Murphy (St. Cloud State) dec. Cole Haas (Northern State) 3-1 SV-1

197 – Terius Henry (State of Fort Hays) Grand Dec. Dakoda Rodger (Pete Jonestown) 15-1

197- Derek Plowpo (Indianapolis) Dec. Cash Anderson (Colorado Mesa) 8-3

285 – Shawn Strick (Central Oklahoma) dec. Juan Edmund Holmes (Lander) 8-3

285 – Johnny Green (Ouachita Baptist) dec. Francesco Borsellino (West Liberty) 3-1 SV-1

285 – Jared Campbell (Glenville State College) dec. Darrell Mason (Minnesota State) 6-2

285 – Cal Gray (Indianapolis) dec. Lee Herrington (Nebraska-Kearney) 9-8

Round 1

125 – Cole Laia (West Liberty) won by injury to Kevin Radcliffe (Limestone).

125- Dawson Collins (CO Mesa) TF Zack Shop (Newberry) 15-0

125- Jackson Roman (Augustana) dec. Jose Diaz (Gannon) 8-3

125- Shane Corrigan (Wisconsin-Parkside) TF Kaden Howard (Drury) 17-2

125- James Joplin (Lander) Dec. Oscar Nelis (Minneot State) 11-4

125- Brandon Mendoza (Tiffen) dec. Studd Morris (Central Oklahoma) 2-0

125- Patrick Ellis (Western Colorado) dec. Christian Mejia (McKendry) 9-8

125. Brendon Garcia (Adams State) dec. Trayvon Gray (Pete Jonestown) 9-2

133- Quintrivion Campbell (Chadron State) dec. Byron DuPier (Pete Johnstown) 9-3

133 – Dylan Lucas (Central Oklahoma) pins Caleb Meekins (St. Cloud State) 1:59

133. Devin Flannery (Millersville) dec. Brayden Bailey (Indianapolis) 6-4

133- Elijah Lusk (Lander) dec. Ryan Weiner (Lake Erie) 3-1

133 – Gavin Kiowucho (Glenville State College) Senior Dec. Weston DiBlasi (Colorado School of Mines) 11-0

133- Rhys Barnhardt (Mary) Pinned Harold Taylor Robinson (Mount of Olives) 2:54

133 – Vincent Skolow (West Liberty) Major dec. Tommy Frieza (Central Missouri) 10-1

133 – Eric Bartos (Mercyhurst) pins Logan Robinson (UNC Pembroke) 6:12

141 – Zeth Brewer (Lander) Major Dec. Ray Rio (Indianapolis) 11-3

141- Tate Morty (Upper Iowa) dec. James Ryan (Jannon) 5-4

141- Peter Coster (Durry) Dec. Dean Noble (Western Colorado) 5-1

141- Christian Small (Lake Erie) dec. Caleb Morris (Pete Jonestown) 5-0

141 – Zachary Donathan (Tiffen) pins Josh Platt (Newberry): 52

141- Nate Kim (Central Oklahoma) Dec. Grayston DiBlasi (Colorado School of Mines) 8-2

141- Jake Niffenegger (Mercyhurst) dec. Hunter Burnett (Augustana) 8-5

141- John Karaiyanis (Belmont Monastery) dec. Kayden Henschel (Wisconsin-Parkside) 8-5

149- Jacob Eli (Johnstown House) dec. Jack Tangen (Lander) 7-2

149- Brick Filippo (Central Oklahoma) Dec. Jacob Simpson (West Liberty) 10-3

149 – Jason Hannenberg (WCO) pins Philip Sims (Quincy) 2:22

149. Joey Bianchini (St. Cloud State) dec. John Burger (Nebraska-Kearney) 8-2

149- Nick Young (Gannon) TF Devan Moore (Newberry) 16-0

149. Jalen Spoiler (Wisconsin-Parkside) Dec. Darrick LaPaglia (Central Missouri), 6-4

149- White Turnquist (Northern State) TF Dallas Wilson (Mount Olive) 21-2

149 – Josiah Ryder (Adams State) Major Dec. Evan Davis (Ashland) 14-1

157 – Noah Hermosillo (Adams State) Major dec. Maxwell Kill (Belmont Abbey) 10-1

157- Dominique Maines (Janon) dec. Carter Neuer (Colorado School of Mines) 5-2

157 – Logan Bailey (Indianapolis) Dec. Jack Haskin (Lake Erie) 5-4

157 – Casey Barnett (Tevin) pinned Jess Fisher (Newman) 3:46

157- Trent Mahoney (The King) dec. Gabe Johnson (Central Oklahoma) 9-3

157 – Nathan Smith (Pete Jonestown) dec. Devin Bahr (Northern State) 4-3

157- Avery Shay (Shippensburg) dec. Jamar Williams (West Liberty) 1-0

157- Nick Novak (St. Cloud State) dec. Ryan Wheeler (Colorado Mesa) 7-4

165 – Shane Jantz (Wisconsin-Parkside) Major Dec. Patrick Wendlish (Newberry) 9-0

165- Hunter Mullen (Western Colorado) dec. Dalton Gembor (Kuttztown) 4-3

165- Alec Cook (West Liberty) dec. Jack Etlurg (Indianapolis) 7-5 SV-1

165- David Honsberger (Lander) Dec. Anthony Herrera (St. Cloud State) 11-6

165- Chase Lonsman (Upper Iowa) dec. Caden Hart (Nebraska-Kearney) 7-2

165 – Aaden Valdez (Adams State) Major dec. Brandon Connor (Millersville) 13-0

165- Ty Lucas (Central Oklahoma) dec. Mike Vernagalo (Mount of Olives) 3-2

165- Alex Varenchak (Janon) dec. Will Koster (Durry) 6-5

174- Abner Romero (St. Cloud State) dec. Nate Barrett (Ashland) 10-4

174 – Kolby Kost (Augustana) Major dec. Cole Casilio (Jannon) 12-1

174- Anthony DeSVene (Central Oklahoma) dec. Callan Staub (Mount of Olives) 7-3

174- Kid Lindsey (Fort Hays) dec. Owen Butler (Indianapolis) 7-0

174- Austin Eldredge (Nebraska-Kearney) TF Zeke Waltz (McKendry) 16-0

174 – Cole Hernandez (West CO) Major Dec. Jack McKiernan (American International) 10-2

174- James Penfold (Lake Erie) commentary on Dillon Walker (Mercyhurst) 5:57

174- Chase Morgan (West Liberty) dec. Max Bruce (Mary) 4-3

184 – Billy Higgins (Nebraska-Kearney) TF Clinton Morissette (King) 15-0

184 – Alex Kaufman (Central Oklahoma) pins Matt Weinberg (Kutztown) 5:26

184 – Reese Warachek (Wisconsin-Parkside) Major Dec. Shylik Scriven (UNC Pembroke) 14-4

184 – Logan Hall (Lander) Dec. Colter Bay (Upper Iowa) 8-3

184 – Ty McGeary (West Liberty) dec. Joey Williams (Marvel) 3-2

184. Keegan Jehlhausen (Chadron State) dec. Brock Biddle (Pete Jonestown) 7-5

184 – Josh Jones (McKendry) Decree. Cole Hauser (Glenville State College) 6-4

184 – Daniel Beamer (Ashland) Dec. 1-25. Hunter Topason (Adams State) 5-3

197 – Dalton Abney (Central Oklahoma) pins Jacob Nunn (Tevin) 2:29

197 – Luke McGonigal (Mercyhurst) dec. Anderson Salisbury (Colorado School of Mines) 7-2

197 – Cole Haas (Northern State) pins Bryce Walker (UNC Pembroke) 7:26

197 Dominic Murphy (St. Cloud State) dec. Logan Kevin (McKendry) 7-6

197 – Terius Henry (State of Fort Hays) Grand Dec. Jacob Kowalski (Findlay) 14-3

197 – Dakoda Rodger (Pete Jonestown) Dec. Anthony Yakovetti (Lander) 3-1 SV-1

197 – Cash Anderson (Colorado Mesa) Dec. Joel Lees (Jannon) 5-1

197- Derek Plowpo (Indianapolis) Dec. Matt Caylor (Marie) 2-1

285 – Shawn Strick (Central Oklahoma) dec. LaRon Parks (Notre Dame (Ohio) 8-4

285 – Juan Edmund Holmes (Lander) Major dec. Taniela Feliciano Takafua (Simon Fraser) 9-1

285 – Francesco Borsellino (West Liberty) Senior Dec. Mason Watt (Chadron State) 10-1

285 – Johnny Green (Ouachita Baptist) pins Devon Rice (Newberry) 4:07

285 – Jared Campbell (Glenville State College) dec. Isaiah Vance (Pete Jonestown) 8-2

285 – Darryl Mason (Minnesota State) pins Daniel Shipp (Sheppensburg) 8:01)

285 – Cal Gray (Indianapolis) Major Dec. John Myers (Seton Hill) 10-2

285 – Lee Herrington (Nebraska-Kearney) dec. Luke Tweetton (Marie) 2-1

Preliminary role

125 – Zack Shop (Newberry) pins Brady Carter (East Stroudsburg) 6:38

125 – Christian Mejia (McKendry) Decree. Graham Shore (Findlay) 8-7

133 – Caleb Mickens (St. Cloud State) pins Colin Metzgar (Colorado Mesa) 4:08

133 – Tommy Frieza (Central Missouri) Major dec. James Davis (Minneot State) 12-3

141- James Ryan (Jannon) Dec. Ethan Hardy (Glenville State College) 7-2

141- Jake Niffenegger (Mercyhurst) dec. Nick James (Nebraska-Kearney) 6-4 SV-1

149- Jacob Simpson (West Liberty) dec. Tommy Nichols (American International) 4-3 SV-1

149- Dallas Wilson (Mount Olive) dec. Austin Fitz (Lake Erie) 5-2

157. Carter Neuher (Colorado School of Mines) TF Eric Vaught (Upper Iowa) 18-0

157- Avery Shay (Shippensburg) dec. Gage Bernal (Lander) (4-0

165- Dalton Jimbur (Kutztown) dec. Jay Dillonardis (Glenville State College) 9-5

165 – Mike Vernagalo (Mount of Olives) dec. Drew Witches (Ashland) 26-15

174- Cole Casilio (Jannon) dec. Hunter Haven (Limestone) 10-4 SV-1

174- James Penfold (Lake Erie) dec. Dayton Fields (Newberry) 8-6 SV-1

184 – Alex Kaufman (Central Oklahoma) Dec. Kid Mueller (Augustana) 3-2

184. Cole Houser (Glenville State College) TF Austin Gibson (Vermont State) 18-2

197- Anderson Salisbury (Colorado School of Mines) Dec. Mischa Clemson (Emmanuel) 6-4

197 – Cash Anderson (Colorado Mesa) Dec. Brylan Close (Lake Erie) 6-3

285 – Taniela Feliciano Takafua (Simon Fraser) dec. Jake Swerbel (Minneot State) 3-1 SV-1

285 – Cal Gray (Indianapolis) D.C. Nico Ramirez (Mount of Olives) 3-1