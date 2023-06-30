2023 MLB Rookie All-Star

AL: Jonah Heim, TEX (first choice)

After going nine straight All-Star games without a start — Hunter Pence was voted into the DH in 2019 but missed out due to injury — the Rangers have four leading players in the NBA this year. Heim won a close battle with Adley Rutschman of the Orioles to secure the starting spot behind the plate for the AL. The 28-year-old is one of baseball’s best catchers and has stepped up his game on offense this year, hitting . 279 with 11 homers and . 800 OPS over 284 games with the top-scoring Majors.

Runner-up: Adley Rutschman, BAL