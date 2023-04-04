2023 March Madness: UConn defeats San Diego State in the national championship game

UConn’s Tristen Newton is lifted in post-game celebrations after the Huskies won the NCAA Tournament Final on Monday, April 3.

UConn’s Andrew Hurley helps cut the net after the game. Hurley is also the son of UConn coach Dan Hurley.

UConn players raise the championship trophy.

San Diego State’s Micah Parish and Tyler Broughton sit in the locker room after the game.

UConn celebrates after the final whistle.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins celebrated during the second half.

UConn’s Donovan Clingan watches the game during the second half.

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler shoots a floater in the second half.

From left, San Diego State’s Aguek Arop, UConn’s Andre Jackson Jr., and Butler were knocked out by free throws in the second half.

UConn’s Adama Sanogo flicks the ball over Nathan Mensah. Sanogo finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and was subsequently named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Newton blocked a shot from Darion Trammell during the second half.

San Diego State fans watch the second half.

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher argues a call during the second half.

Hawkins tries to dunk at the start of the second half. I grabbed from the back of the ledge.

Kechad Johnson of San Diego State celebrates after the recording.

Butler, right, takes over for Clingan during the first half. At halftime, UConn led 36-24.

Jackson duels for the ball with San Diego State’s Adam Seko.

UConn’s Joey Calcaterra hits a layup during the first half.

UConn fans celebrate during halftime.

Jackson defends Matt Bradley from San Diego State. In the first half, San Diego State went over 11 minutes without scoring a field goal.

OConn coach Dan Hurley yells during the first half.

NRG Stadium, the site of this year’s Final Four, is also the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans.

Newton pulls a rebound down in the first half.

UConn fans cheer before the game.

Raising the flag for the national anthem before the match.