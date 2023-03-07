2023 ACC Championship Bracket, Schedule: Live Updates, College Basketball Scores, Standings, NCAA Bracketology

The ACC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday with three first-round games from Greensboro, North Carolina, and the race to be crowned champion begins on Saturday. While teams operating in the first round will need to win five games in five days to cut the grid at the end of the week, all it takes is one team to get hot at the right time for something unexpected to happen.
And No. 12 seed Florida State will take on No. 13 seed Georgia Tech with the winner advancing to play No. 5 seed Pittsburgh. Next, No. 10 seed Boston College plays No. 15 seed Louisville with the winner advancing to play No. 7 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels are among the top teams to watch this week as they seek to build their NCAA Tournament resume after entering the week on the wrong side of the bubble in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology.
Finally, Tuesday night’s game will pit No. 11-ranked Virginia Tech against No. 14-ranked Notre Dame as Irish head coach Mike Brey’s final season ends as the program winds down.
The top four seeds in the ACC tournament are teetering on to the quarterfinals through Thursday, but that’s no guarantee of success. Last season, seventh seed Virginia Tech won four games in four days to win the title.
We’ll be keeping track of all the action here to see if there are any similar surprises in store for the 2023 ACC Championship.
Below is the full schedule and tournament tipping times.
2023 ACC Tournament Schedule, Results
location: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, North Carolina
Live broadcast: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow the live broadcast: CBS Sports app
All times are Eastern. Some start times are approximate
First round – Tuesday 7 March
Game 1: No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech | 2 PM – GameTracker
Game 2: No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville | 4:30 p.m. on the ACC Network
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. on the ACC Network
Round 2 – Wednesday, March 8th
Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest | appeared on ESPN
Game 5: No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. Game 1 Winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 6: No. 7 North Carolina State versus the winner of Game Two | 7 p.m. on ESPN2 / ESPNU
Game 7: No. 6 NC State versus the winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2 / ESPNU
Quarter-finals – Thursday 9 March
Game 8: No. 1 Miami versus the winner of Game 4 | Featured on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: No. 4 Duke versus the winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2
Game 10: No. 2 Virginia versus the winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2
Semi Finals – Friday 10 March
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2
Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2
ACC Championship Game – Saturday, March 11th
Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Follow below for updates, analysis, and highlights throughout the event.
More Stories
World Baseball Classic 2023 predictions from the experts
Women’s O’Conn Hoops edge past Villanova to win the Big East title
How the Czech Republic qualified for the World Baseball Classic