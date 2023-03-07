2023 ACC Championship Bracket, Schedule: Live Updates, College Basketball Scores, Standings, NCAA Bracketology

The ACC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday with three first-round games from Greensboro, North Carolina, and the race to be crowned champion begins on Saturday. While teams operating in the first round will need to win five games in five days to cut the grid at the end of the week, all it takes is one team to get hot at the right time for something unexpected to happen.

And No. 12 seed Florida State will take on No. 13 seed Georgia Tech with the winner advancing to play No. 5 seed Pittsburgh. Next, No. 10 seed Boston College plays No. 15 seed Louisville with the winner advancing to play No. 7 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels are among the top teams to watch this week as they seek to build their NCAA Tournament resume after entering the week on the wrong side of the bubble in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology.

Finally, Tuesday night’s game will pit No. 11-ranked Virginia Tech against No. 14-ranked Notre Dame as Irish head coach Mike Brey’s final season ends as the program winds down.

The top four seeds in the ACC tournament are teetering on to the quarterfinals through Thursday, but that’s no guarantee of success. Last season, seventh seed Virginia Tech won four games in four days to win the title.

We’ll be keeping track of all the action here to see if there are any similar surprises in store for the 2023 ACC Championship.

Below is the full schedule and tournament tipping times.

2023 ACC Tournament Schedule, Results

location: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, North Carolina

All times are Eastern. Some start times are approximate

All times are Eastern. Some start times are approximate

First round – Tuesday 7 March

Game 1: No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech | 2 PM – GameTracker

Game 2: No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville | 4:30 p.m. on the ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. on the ACC Network

Round 2 – Wednesday, March 8th

Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest | appeared on ESPN

Game 5: No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. Game 1 Winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 North Carolina State versus the winner of Game Two | 7 p.m. on ESPN2 / ESPNU

Game 7: No. 6 NC State versus the winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2 / ESPNU

Quarter-finals – Thursday 9 March

Game 8: No. 1 Miami versus the winner of Game 4 | Featured on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 Duke versus the winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Virginia versus the winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2

Semi Finals – Friday 10 March

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN / ESPN2

ACC Championship Game – Saturday, March 11th

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Follow below for updates, analysis, and highlights throughout the event.