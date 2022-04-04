2022 World Cup Schedule – Groups, Calendar, Match Schedule, Brackets

The 2022 World Cup schedule is closed and there is a lot to look forward to before the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT team facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina in the group stages, Spain facing Germany and Belgium against Canada, there are plenty of exciting matches in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final to look forward to.

Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

whenFrom November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage matches start times: 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. (All Eastern Time)

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, peacock

Group A schedule (all kick-off times Eastern Time)

November 21: Qatar – Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 11 am

November 21: Senegal – Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5 am

November 25: Qatar – Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8 am

November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11 am

November 29: Netherlands – Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10:00

November 29: Ecuador – Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10:00

B group table

November 21: England – Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 am

November 21: USA – Wales / Scotland / Ukraine – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm

November 25: England – USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

November 25: Wales / Scotland / Ukraine – Iran – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5 am

November 29: Wales / Scotland / Ukraine – England – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm

November 29: Iran – America – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2 pm

C group table

November 22: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 5am

November 22: Mexico v Poland – Venue 974, Doha – 11 am

November 26: Argentina v Mexico – the iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November 26: Poland – Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 am

November 30: Poland and Argentina – Venue 974, Doha – 2 pm

November 30: Saudi Arabia – Mexico – the iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

D group table

November 22: France – UAE / Australia / Peru – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2 pm

November 22: Denmark – Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 am

November 26: France – Denmark – 974 stadium, Doha – 11 am

November 26: Tunisia – UAE / Australia / Peru – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5 am

November 30: Tunisia – France – Education City Stadium in Rayan – 10 am

November 30: UAE / Australia / Peru – Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10:00

Group table E

November 23: Spain – Costa Rica / New Zealand – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11 am

November 23: Germany – Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 am

November 27: Spain – Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2 pm

November 27: Japan – Costa Rica / New Zealand – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5:00 am

December 1: Japan – Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2:00 pm

December 1: Costa Rica / New Zealand – Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2 pm

F group table.

November 23: Belgium – Canada – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm

November 23: Morocco – Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5:00 am

November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor – 8 am

November 27: Croatia – Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11 am

December 1: Croatia – Belgium – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10:00

December 1: Canada – Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10:00

G . group table

November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5 am

November 28: Brazil – Switzerland – Venue 974, Doha – 11 am

November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5 am

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – the iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

December 2: Serbia – Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2 pm

H . group table

November 24: Portugal – Ghana – Venue 974, Doha – 11 am

November 24: Uruguay – South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 am

November 28: Portugal – Uruguay – the iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November 28: South Korea – Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8 am

December 2: South Korea and Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10:00

December 2: Ghana – Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10:00 am

16th round table

Match 49 – December, 3: Group A winner and Group B runner-up – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10 am.

Match 50 – December, 3: Group C winner vs. runner-up Group D – Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm

Match 52 – December, 4: Group D winner vs. runner-up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10:00

Match 51 – December, 4: Group B winners vs. runner-up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2 pm

Match 53 – December 5: Group E winner and Group F runner-up – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10 am.

Match 54 – December 5: Group G winners vs. runner-up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Group F winners vs. Group E runner-up – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10 am.

Match 56 – December, 6: Group H winner vs Group G runner-up – Iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarter-final table

Match 58 – December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Al Rayyan Education City Stadium – 10 am

Match 57 – December 9: Match 49 winners vs. Match 50 winners – Iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December 10: Winners of Match 55 vs Winners of Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium in Doha – 10 am

Match 59 – December 10: Winners of Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 2 pm

Semi-final schedule

Match 61 – December 13: Winners of Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 2 pm

Determine the third place

Match 63 – December 16: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

last

Match 64 – December 17: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10am.

