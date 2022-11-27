2022 World Cup highlights: Costa Rica beats Japan late, 1-0

Sunday marks the beginning of the second week World Cup 2022 and we’ve got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica The day started off bad JapanBy winning 1-0 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar to stay alive in Group E.

Kesher Fuller He put Costa Rica on the board in the 81st minute after Japan dominated most of the match. Japan had several opportunities in the second half to join the board, but failed to take advantage of them all. Both teams now have three points to enter the final game of group play.

Here are the most important plays.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

stage setting

Japan entered the match with the aim of achieving successive victories in the World Cup for the first time since 2002, after its lead GermanyAnd the 2-1at the opening session on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Costa Rica was looking to bounce back after being crushed 7-0 loss to Spain earlier this week.

48′: Japan wakes up

Wataru Endo He went for it all and tried to score the first goal of the match, however Francisco Calvo He got a leg up front to help get Japan off the board.

Takuma Asano Tried a header off the rebound and saved it Keylor Navas.

63′ – Japan fails to seize the golden opportunity

Japan was awarded a free kick directly outside the penalty area, giving them a great chance to score the first goal of the match. but, Yuki Soma He shot over the goal and the match remained scoreless.

70′ – Japan almost took a penalty kick

Calvo made a bad mistake for Costa Rica on a goal opportunity for Japan. slid Junya Ito Just behind the penalty area entry line, giving Japan another free kick from that area.

72′ – Japan still can’t capitalize on free kicks

after the yellow card, Daichi Kamada Take the free kick directly from outside the penalty area. Even so, the Costa Rican wall was effective and stopped the shot. Soma got the rebound, but his shot was also blocked.

81′ – Costa Rica scores!

Being quiet throughout the entire second half and most of the game, Costa Rica could have kept their World Cup hopes alive Kesher Fuller Connected from pass from Yeltsin Tejeda, scoring a goal from the top of the penalty area. Fuller’s outstretched shot went past Shuichi Gonda to make it 1-0 on Costa Rica’s first shot on goal of the match.

Keisher Fuller Spence of Costa Rica scores a goal against Japan in the 81st minute Watch Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller Spence score against Japan in the 81st minute at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

88′ – Chaos in front of the net almost allowed Japan to tie it up

Now struggling for a point, Japan was able to create traffic in front of the net. However, Kamada’s shot was saved by Navas and Costa Rica eventually recovered the ball after some deflections in the penalty area.

