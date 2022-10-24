Getty Images



The 2022 World Series match is set: It will be Houston Astros Opposite Philadelphia Phyllis In Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the top seed in their side of the arc and they made their way to the MLS banner. Houston is the perfect 7-0 game to start the playoffs and culminated in the ALCS sweep of Yankees Sunday night. They will host Matches 1 and 2 of the World Championships on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The last team to lose to the Astros? That would be the Phillies, who clinched a playoff in Houston on October 3. And they now have ambitions to celebrate again in Houston after a magical run that saw them win their first National League pennant since 2009. Velez was the sixth seed. The last team in the NL bracket in this extended playoff, but 9-2 in the post-season and kicked out the NL Central champion basicsNL East Champion brave and arrogant Padres. Bryce Harper hit the biggest run of his life on Sunday, firing a two-round blast in the eighth inning to give the Phillies an NLCS Game 5 win over San Diego.

October has been exciting so far, but fans will have to wait four days without baseball until the world championships kick off. Both teams will be well rested by the time the first pitch is thrown at the Fall Classic on Friday night.

Match schedules have been announced for Monday, and below you can find the full schedule of world matches, TV broadcast information and odds (stars go in as a very big favourite).

See also 2023 SEC football schedule by team: key matches, dates with the league to release a full roster for next season Please check the subscription box to acknowledge that you wish to subscribe. Thank you for your registration!

Monitor your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



2022 World Championship schedule: Astros vs Velez

Friday October 28 Game 1: Phillies in the Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Saturday October 29 Game 2: Phillies in the Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Monday October 31 Game 3: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Tuesday 1 November Game 4: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Wednesday 2 November Game 5: Astros at Phillies (if needed) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Friday 4 November Game 6: Phillies in the Astros (if needed) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Saturday 5 November Game 7: Phillies in the Astros (if needed) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free)

World Championship Prospects for 2022

(via Caesar’s Mathematical Book)

Odds of winning the world championship

Astrology: -190

Phillies: +170

Correct string result

Astros at 6: +375

Astros at 7: +400

Astros V 5: +475

Phillies at 6: +600

Phillies at 7: +650

Astros V 4: +650

Phillies at 5: +900

Phillies at 4: +1400

Game 1 odds