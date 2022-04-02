April 2, 2022

2022 Women’s Quartet Final Live: Ocon vs Stanford; South Carolina tops Louisville, moves to title game

After making it to Minneapolis for the Final Four, South Carolina, Ocon and Stanford are the only teams left to search for a national championship.

South Carolina, the AP’s No. 1 wire-to-wire team, opened the Final Four in the center of the goal against top seed Louisville. The match was a real struggle for the giants, with both teams entering the competition after winning all but one of the tournament’s matches. The Gamecocks took the lead, 72-59, to reach their second National Championship in the past five years.

The national championship match will take place after UConn and Stanford play at 9:30 p.m., with Stanford, the reigning national champion, facing UConn after a thrilling double win 91-87 in overtime against top seed NC State.

Here’s some background information on each Final Four match.

  • Three days after winning the Naismith Player of the Year award, Alia Boston showed why she deserved the honor by dominating in a 72-59 win over Louisville. Despite facing doubles and triples teams, Boston led South Carolina with 23 points to match 18 rebounds and four assists. South Carolina will now have a chance to win their first national title since 2017. Louisville’s Emily Engstler scored 18 points, nine rebounds and four possession in a masterful losing bid.

  • After missing 19 games with a knee injury this season, UConn star Paige Bueckers returned to Naismith’s Player of the Year by scoring 27 points — in 10 of 15 — in a thrilling double-overtime win over NC State at the Elite. eight. Next up for the Bueckers and UConn is Team Stanford that dominated the paint against Texas in the Elite Eight, blocking 11 shots and beating the Longhorns by 17 in a 59-50 victory. The Cardinal is two wins away after becoming only the fourth women’s program to win consecutive NCAA Division I championships.

Tv schedule for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Championships, results

all times oriental | NCAA Championship Schedule

(1) South Carolina 72, (1) Louisville 59 7 pm | ESPN
(2) Ocon vs (1) Stanford 9:30 PM | ESPN

All of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four matches will be broadcast on ESPN, and you can stream every match on fuboTV (Try for free).

