June 18, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 2 at The Country Club

Emet 51 mins ago 1 min read
2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 2 at The Country Club

The second round 3-under-67 led world number one Scottie Scheffler to the joint lead of the 122nd US Open where the afternoon wave is set to begin. Struggling out of the gates on Friday, the Texans caught fire in the mid-back nine and played a four-hole stretch in the 4-under, punctuated by an eagle in the 5-14.

Schaeffler now finds his name alongside Nick Hardy who has signed for rounds 69-68. Four other men are on top of the leaderboard and have yet to start their second rounds, including four-time main champ Rory McIlroy. After successfully defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irishman was virtually flawless on his way to a stealth-free first round…through 17 holes.

McIlroy will be looking to overtake Schaeffler with a solid second round as well as those few hits behind him. Jon Ram, Colin Morikawa, Will Zalatores and Max Homa all managed to play red characters through their shows on Thursday and are hoping for more of the same this afternoon. With so much excitement yet to unfold, these game giants are sure to claim this championship.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd the Tour 2 times tee And our full US Open TV schedule coverage guide.

See also  Ryan Fitzpatrick Tells The Story Behind His Shirtless Picture At The Bills Playoff | Buffalo Bills News | NFL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Warriors’ Klay Thompson calls Grizzlies player ‘freakin’ bum’ after winning NBA Finals

9 hours ago Emet
6 min read

Warriors points against Celtics, quick points: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to fourth NBA title in eight years

17 hours ago Emet
2 min read

FIFA Set 2026 World Cup Cities: Live Updates

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Putin speaks again with the West, the EU proposes Ukraine’s candidacy – our war news on Friday

30 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Dow slips as S&P 500 closes higher

34 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Uncharted will be streamed on Netflix in July

39 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched for the thirteenth time, setting a record for reuse

49 mins ago Izer