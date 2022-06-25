June 26, 2022

2022 Travelers Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, Saturday’s Round 3 golf results

Xander Schauffele will head into the Travelers Championship weekend with a solo lead and try to fend off the likes of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Winner with good friend Cantlay earlier this season at the Zurich Classic, the current Olympic gold medalist has been held without a solo win on the PGA Tour in some time.

Last entry into the 2019 Champions League winner’s circuit, only one of Chaveli’s five career victories was achieved in a full-time play event. He’ll try to add to that total and in the process push himself into the final seven weeks of the 2022 PGA Tour season as the FedEx Cup playoffs quickly approach.

Defending champion Harris English and PGA Tour veteran Webb Simpson are also in the mix and both need strong finishes for their years. With these two close-ups of the team of contenders, a weekend full of fireworks is expected to unfold at TPC River Highlands.

Keep it closed here because CBS Sports will be following it all with live updates and analysis throughout Round Three. You can watch the events of the third round live on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports . app 3 to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

