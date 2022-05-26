May 26, 2022

2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, results, TV times for the tournament

Here is the arc and schedule for the 2022 SEC Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 24-29 in Hoover, Alaska, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Tennessee is the number 1 seed.

Twelve SEC teams have made it to the last ten men’s CWS Finals, including all-SEC games in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC Championship has 12 teams, ranked #1 to #12, with a total of 17 matches. The top four teams, including the SEC East and SEC West champions, will receive prizes in the first round, and teams seeded from No. 3 to No. 12 will receive top bids for the tournament based on their conference win percentage.

Teams seeded No.5 through No.12 in the SEC Open on Tuesday, May 24th in singles elimination format, with the double elimination procedure starting on Wednesday. On Saturday, May 28, the SEC Championship will return to the singles elimination game.

2022 SEC Baseball Championship Schedule, Results

Date time (Eastern time) the match Network
Tuesday 24 May 10:30 am Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5No. 6 Georgia 3 SEC . network
7:45 pm Game 2: No. 7 Florida 210 South Carolina 1 (F/10) SEC . network
11 pm The third game: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3No. 9 Ole Miss 1 SEC . network
Wednesday 25 May 1:45 pm Fourth game: No. 12 Kentucky 3No. 5 Auburn 1 SEC . network
5:30 pm Fifth game: No. 11 Alabama 4No. 3 Arkansas 3 SEC . network
Thursday 26 May 9:30 am Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 7 Florida SEC . network
30 minutes. After the game 6 Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 8 Vanderbilt SEC . network
10:30 am Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky SEC . network
to be announced later on Game 9: No. 3 Arkansas vs Game 6 Loser SEC . network
to be announced later on Game 10: Game 7 Loser vs Game 8 Loser SEC . network
5:30 pm Game 11: No. 11 Alabama vs. Game 6 Winner SEC . network
to be announced later on Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 SEC . network
Friday May 27 4 pm Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 11 Loser SEC . network
to be announced later on Game 14: 10 winner vs 12 loser game SEC . network
Saturday 28 May 12 pm Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs Winner of Game 13 SEC . network
to be announced later on Game 16: 12-winner game vs. 14-winner game SEC . network
Sunday May 29 2 pm Championship match ESPN2
Former SEC Champions

Here are the SEC Championship champions since the tournament was launched in 1977.

year hero
1977 Ole Miss
1978 Auburn
1979 Mississippi
1980 Vanderbilt
1981 Florida
1982 Florida
1983 Alabama
1984 Florida
1985 Mississippi
1986 LSU
1987 Mississippi
1988 Florida
1989 Auburn
1990 LSU / Mississippi
1991 Florida
1992 LSU
1993 TN / LSU
1994 TN / LSU
1995 Tennessee / Alabama
1996 Alabama
1997 Alabama
1998 Auburn
1999 Alabama
2000 LSU
2001 Mississippi
2002 Alabama
2003 Alabama
2004 South Carolina
2005 Mississippi
2006 Ole Miss
2007 Vanderbilt
2008 LSU
2009 LSU
2010 LSU
2011 Florida
2012 Mississippi
2013 LSU
2014 LSU
2015 Florida
2016 Texas A&M
2017 LSU
2018 Ole Miss
2019 Vanderbilt
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Arkansas

