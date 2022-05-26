2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, results, TV times for the tournament

Here is the arc and schedule for the 2022 SEC Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 24-29 in Hoover, Alaska, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Tennessee is the number 1 seed.
Twelve SEC teams have made it to the last ten men’s CWS Finals, including all-SEC games in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).
The SEC Championship has 12 teams, ranked #1 to #12, for a total of 17 matches. The top four teams, including the SEC East and SEC West champions, will receive prizes in the first round, and teams seeded from No. 3 to No. 12 will receive top bids for the tournament based on their conference win percentage.
Teams seeded No.5 through No.12 in the SEC Open on Tuesday, May 24th in singles elimination format, with the double elimination procedure starting on Wednesday. On Saturday, May 28, the SEC Championship will return to the singles elimination game.
2022 SEC Baseball Championship Schedule, Results
Scroll to the right to view the full table.
|Date
|time (Eastern time)
|the match
|Network
|Tuesday 24 May
|10:30 am
|Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5No. 6 Georgia 3
|SEC . network
|7:45 pm
|Game 2: No. 7 Florida 210 South Carolina 1 (F/10)
|SEC . network
|11 pm
|The third game: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3No. 9 Ole Miss 1
|SEC . network
|Wednesday 25 May
|1:45 pm
|Fourth game: No. 12 Kentucky 3No. 5 Auburn 1
|SEC . network
|5:30 pm
|Fifth game: No. 11 Alabama 4No. 3 Arkansas 3
|SEC . network
|Thursday 26 May
|3:30 pm
|Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 7 Florida
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 8 Vanderbilt
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|to be announced later on
|Game 9: No. 3 Arkansas vs Game 6 Loser
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|to be announced later on
|Game 10: Game 7 Loser vs Game 8 Loser
|SEC . network
|5:30 pm
|Game 11: No. 11 Alabama vs. Game 6 Winner
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8
|SEC . network
|Friday May 27
|4 pm
|Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 11 Loser
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|Game 14: 10 winner vs 12 loser game
|SEC . network
|Saturday 28 May
|12 pm
|Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs Winner of Game 13
|SEC . network
|to be announced later on
|Game 16: 12-winner game vs. 14-winner game
|SEC . network
|Sunday May 29
|2 pm
|Championship match
|ESPN2
Former SEC Champions
Here are the SEC Championship champions since the tournament was launched in 1977.
|year
|hero
|1977
|Ole Miss
|1978
|Auburn
|1979
|Mississippi
|1980
|Vanderbilt
|1981
|Florida
|1982
|Florida
|1983
|Alabama
|1984
|Florida
|1985
|Mississippi
|1986
|LSU
|1987
|Mississippi
|1988
|Florida
|1989
|Auburn
|1990
|LSU / Mississippi
|1991
|Florida
|1992
|LSU
|1993
|TN / LSU
|1994
|TN / LSU
|1995
|Tennessee / Alabama
|1996
|Alabama
|1997
|Alabama
|1998
|Auburn
|1999
|Alabama
|2000
|LSU
|2001
|Mississippi
|2002
|Alabama
|2003
|Alabama
|2004
|South Carolina
|2005
|Mississippi
|2006
|Ole Miss
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|2008
|LSU
|2009
|LSU
|2010
|LSU
|2011
|Florida
|2012
|Mississippi
|2013
|LSU
|2014
|LSU
|2015
|Florida
|2016
|Texas A&M
|2017
|LSU
|2018
|Ole Miss
|2019
|Vanderbilt
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2021
|Arkansas
