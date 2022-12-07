2022 Rule 5 Draft Results

The 2022 Rule 5 Draft will begin at 4 PM Central today at the San Diego Winter Meetings. It will be the first time since 2019 that meetings will be held in person, as the 2020 draft was virtual due to the pandemic and the 2021 draft was canceled entirely due to the lockout.

As a refresher, the Rule 5 draft is a way for players who are potentially talented enough for the major leagues but have been banned by their current clubs to find opportunities elsewhere. Any player who was 18 or younger at the time of their original signing and signed in 2018 or earlier, and any player who was 19 or older and signed in 2019 or earlier, who are not on the club’s 40-man roster, is eligible for selection in the draft. Article 5.

Clubs will draft in reverse order to the 2022 standings, with no club under any obligation to make a selection when it is their turn. If they make the selection, they will have to pay $100,000 to the team from which they choose. Selected players must remain on the active list (or injured list) for the entire 2023 season or they will be placed on waivers. If they clear off waivers, they must be returned to their original team. They cannot be selected for minors. The latest release in 2020 has seen some notable names move in, such as Aqil Badu Going from twins to tigers while Garrett Whitlock He went from the Yankees to the Red Sox.

This post will be updated with results as they become available…

first round

1. Nationals: RHP Thad Ward (Red Sox) (hat tip to Jonathan May from MLB.com)

2. A: 1b Ryan Noda (Dodgers)

3. Hacker: LHP Jose Hernandez (Dodgers)

4. REDS: OF Blake Sabol (pirates)

5. Royals: pass

6. Tigers: RHP Mason Englert (notice)

7. Rangers: pass

8. Rocky: RHP Kevin Kelly (Regents) (The Rockies announce that they traded Kelly to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations)

9. Marlins: RHP Nick Enright (guardians)

10. Angels: pass

11. D-backs: pass

12. Cubs: pass

13. Twins: pass

14. Red Sox: Passing

15. WHITE SOX: RHP Nick Avila (giants)

16. Giants: pass

17. Orioles: RHP Andrew Poletti (red socks)

18. Brewers: RHP Joss Farland (Dodgers)

19. Rays: pass

20. Phillies: RHP Noah Song (red socks)

21. Padres: LHP Jose Lopez (rays)

22. Sailors: RHP Chris Clark (cubs)

23. Guardians: pass

24. Blue Jays: passing

25. Cardinals: RHP Wilking Rodriguez (Yankees)

26. Yankees: pass

27. Mets: RHP Zack Green (Yankees)

27. Brave: pass

29. Astros: passing

30. Dodgers: Passing

Round two

All teams passed