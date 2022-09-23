2022 Presidential Cup results, results: live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Friday’s second day

The United States leads 4-1 on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club. The United States looked to its rightful home in Charlotte, and it looks like the Americans are ready to win the 12th Presidents’ Cup if all goes according to plan. Adding to their dominance of four-way play on Thursday, they are now turning their attention to four-way play as the U.S. team has tied with the internationals since 2007.

The Internationals sends Adam Scott first, again, though the guest team’s biggest member struggled hard alongside Hideki Matsuyama on day one. He will be paired with fellow Australian Cameron Davis as the duo aims to eliminate the American duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In total, five four-ball matches will be contested as Trevor Immelman’s team tries to force its way back into the competition.

For all the naysayers, being left behind by three points early in the competition isn’t as insurmountable as the away team offered them in 2019 at Royal Melbourne. In Australia, the United States lost the first round with the same score 4-1 only to lift the Presidents Cup by the end of the week with a 16-14 victory. While the likelihood of the international team repeating this feat is slim, it remains a possibility heading into the second day of the event.

2022 Presidential Cup results

Day 2 – Four balls

1 Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2 to 10 Adam Scott and Cameron Davis 2 Scotty Sheffler and Sam Burns 1 to 9 Songjae M and Sebastian Munoz 3 Cameron Young and Kevin Kesner 1 to 8 Mito Pereira and C. Bezuidenhout 4 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Shaveli 4 to 7 Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim 5 Billy Horschel and Max Homma 2 to 6 Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith

