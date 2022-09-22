2022 Presidential Cup results, results: live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for day one on Thursday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of arguing over players’ league alignment, sorting the list by captains and chatter about what needs to be done to spice up the event in the future, there really is golf to play. While many expect the US to explode, the charm of a golf team at this level is that it always gets closer than it is for longer than it should be.

That wasn’t the case in 2017 when the American side eliminated the international altogether, but hopefully, with the big hitters and young stars merging and our stance against the world at least, we get at least an interesting Chiefs Cup during most singles matches on Sunday. If you’re looking for where the action can turn, you don’t need to skip day one. The United States has owned the international in four games over the past fifteen years, and has done most of its damage within this particular format. If it does happen again – there’s no reason to believe it won’t – it’s likely that the red, white, and blue are far from the races.

2022 Presidential Cup results

Day 1 – Quartet

1 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Shaveli 3 to 9 Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama 2 Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2 to 8 Corey Connors and Sungjae Im 3 Cameron Young and Colin Morikawa 1 to 7 KH Lee and Tom Kim 4 Sam Burns and Scotty Scheffler 2 to 6 Cameron Davis and Si Woo Kim 5 Tony Fino and Max Homa 1 to 5 Mito Pereira and Taylor Pendrith

