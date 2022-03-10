2022 Players Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, live streams, highlights from the first round

The biggest event of the first quarter of golf’s year has arrived with the best course of 2022 yet to feature in The Players Championship. The original TPC Sawgrass course will be the host with the first 18 holes set to set the stage for what should be a massive championship Thursday in the first round.

This week may be daunting. Tons of rain is expected, including during the first couple of days, and gusty winds may fall over the weekend. This should be in the interest of ball strikers, players who can fly their golf ball under storms and catch some heavy objects on the plethora of water holes that TPC Sawgrass has to offer.

No matter the weather, this week’s players should be rocking. It’s a massive event with huge career impact and a trophy (not to mention the $3.6 million first-place prize money) that might crown someone as the Masters’ favorite. Between the green in 17th place, the loaded leaderboard and a handful of golfers trying to surpass John Ram as the #1 player in the world, the next four days are absolutely stunning.

What will happen at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday? Check out the scores at the top of the page, and keep reading for live updates and highlights from the first round of the 2022 Players Championship.