2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, Today’s first round golf results

Tulsa, Oklahoma. The second of four major tournaments this golf season will officially take place with the 2022 PGA Championship kicking off Thursday morning at Southern Hills. With a star-studded field led by 2007 PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods and notably missing contender and longtime defending champion Phil Mickelson, the Wanamaker Trophy is set with no shortcomings to tap.

Thursday’s Rory McIlroy propelled himself to the top of that conversation with a 5-under-65 opener to capture the club’s lead in the morning wave. The two-time PGA Championship winner has put himself on the inside track to win for the third time in the event by eliminating tough conditions to turn seven birds on a challenging playing path thus far (and likely will continue to do so until the conditions are established). Woods’ start to the week decided she lacked the same luster as his counterpart, as he struggled as he got close to playing and earned an opening round 4 over 74.

McIlroy set the bar for the field early but World No. 1, 2 and 3 – Scotty Scheffler, John Ram and Colin Morikawa – just started the first round. The afternoon wave should stand a chance of threatening the top of the leaderboard, giving us a thrilling end to our first day in Southern Hills.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and highlights from the PGA Championship below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd Round 1 tee times And our full PGA TV Championship coverage schedule/guide.