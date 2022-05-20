2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in Round Two

Round two of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama – like the temperature in the Southern Hills – is heating up as some of the sport’s brightest and best vie for the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was the top movers and shakers on Friday in the second round as he scored a 3-under 67 – a tie for the lowest level on the morning wave – to wrest the club’s lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played the last 13 hole-free stealth in 2-under as part of his move which is now 6-under and solo captain.

McIlroy’s length and accuracy on Thursday might make him prepare to reassert himself on Friday’s high noon, though. Winds are expected to stabilize a bit in the area, and although temperatures will be around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, conditions may once again favor the former two-time champion who attacked the course relentlessly in the first round. Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, both of whom could run the risk of losing the chops if they struggle again on Friday – among the biggest storylines left as we look to finish the second round.

