2022 NFL Trade Tracker

We track every trading round made in the first round to date 2022 NFL Draft, from deals that happened nearly two years ago to those that will happen on the first night of the draft. They each play an integral role in telling the full story of the NFL Draft.

Here are all the latest draft picks for first-day picks dating back to August 2020, when the Seattle Seahawks traded first-round picks to the New York Jets for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. The second of those picks is the 10th overall pick of the year, giving the Jets two picks in the top 10.

Their groups in Gotham, the New York Giants, also have two top-10 picks in part due to a trade they made on the first day of the draft last year with the Chicago Bears, allowing the Bears to pick the quarterback. Justin Fields. Fields isn’t the only player that influenced this year’s legitimate order via trade, such as deals involving signal callers Russell WilsonAnd Deshaun WatsonAnd Tree LanceAnd Carson Wentz And the last Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford The opening round affected.

As far as the 2022 draft is concerned, follow the first round to see the fallout from the previous trades and track more moves up and down the draft board.

Today’s Deal Draft

These are the trades made on Thursday, starting with the most recent:

Date: April 28, 2022

After trading with the recipient AJ Brown To the Philadelphia Eagles for the #18 pick, the Tennessee Titans swapped their second-round pick (#26) and third (#101) to the New York Jets for their second-round pick (No. 163). Airplanes used Option No. 26 at Florida’s defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens were traded down, handling the 23rd pick they got from the Arizona Cardinals for the receiver. Marquis Brown To the Buffalo Bills for the Bills’ first (No. 25) and fourth round (No. 130). Bills used pick number 23 in the Florida Cornerback Cair Elam. The crows use the number 25 pick at the Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced eight places, trading the first-round pick (No. 29) along with the third-round pick (No. 94) and the fourth-round pick (No. 121) to the New England Patriots as the No. 21 pick. The Washington Chiefs picked a corner Trent McDuffy With pick number 21.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles filled their receiver’s needs in a huge way, trading their second-round pick (#18) and fourth-rounder (#101) to the Tennessee Titans for the receiver. AJ Brown. Brown was a pro for the Titans in 2020, and had 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns last season. Titans used the #18 pick on the Arkansas receiver Trillon pyrex.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Ravens are back in the first round, sending wide receiver Marquise Brown – their first-round pick in 2019 – to the Cardinals for the first-round pick in Arizona (#23) and a fourth-round pick (#100). Brown was the Ravens’ 25th pick in 2019 and had 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in Baltimore last season. The Ravens exchanged the #23 pick to the Bills for the #25 pick, with the Bills using the #23 pick at Florida’s back corner Kaiir Elam and the Ravens using the #25 pick at Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Texans replaced their first-round second-round pick (#13) with the Philadelphia Eagles in the first-round first-round pick for the Eagles (#15) along with their fourth-round pick (#124) and two fifth-round picks (#162 and 166). Texans originally received the 13th pick from the Cleveland Browns in Deshaun Watson trade. The Eagles used Option 13 to make a defensive tackle for Georgia Jordan Davis. Texas used the number 15 pick on the Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Detroit Lions made an aggressive move up, trading their second-round pick (#32), second-round pick (#34) and third-round pick (#66) to the Minnesota Vikings for the #12 and second-round pick (#46). Lions chose a wide receiver in Alabama Jameson Williams With pick number 12. The Lions originally acquired pick number 32 from Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade last year.

Date: April 28, 2022

The Washington captains swapped their first-round pick (No. 11) with the New Orleans Saints in the Saints’ first-round pick (No. 16), third-round pick (No. 98) and fourth-round pick (No. 120). The Saints originally acquired the 16th pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who acquired that pick from the Indianapolis Colts last year in a quarterback deal. Carson Wentz. The Saints chose an Ohio-wide receiver Chris Olaf With the No. 11 pick. The leaders used the No. 16 lens on the Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

Deals before today

These are the deals that led to the NFL Draft, starting with the most recent:

Date: April 4, 2022

The New Orleans Saints made a bold deal for an additional first-round pick in this year’s draft, trading first (No. 18), third (No. 101) and round seven (No. 237) in 2022, along with their first-round selection for 2023 and a 2024 second-round pick, to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two first-round picks in 2022 (No. 16 and 19) and a sixth-round pick (No. 194). The Eagles originally had the No. 16 pick from the Indianapolis Colts last year in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz and were sent to the Leaders for the No. 11 pick on Thursday. Washington used it on Jehan Dotson’s receiver in Pennsylvania. The Eagles sent the #18 to the Titans for WR AJ Brown, the Titans used the #18 pick at the Treylon Burks receiver in Arkansas, and the Saints used the #19 pick at the northern Iowa tackle Trevor Benning.



Date: March 23, 2022

The Miami Dolphins made another big move for the playmaker, trading five drafts with the Kansas City Chiefs for a big receiver. Trek Hill. The Dolphins were sent to the leaders of the first (No. 29), second (No. 50) and fourth (No. 121) group this year and selected in the fourth and sixth rounds in 2023. The first-round pick was originally traded to the Dolphins of the San Francisco 49ers last year as part of the Trey Lance Trading. The Chiefs traded the #29 pick with the Patriots for the #21 pick, which they used to pick Trent McDuffie in Washington.

Date: March 18, 2022

The Cleveland Browns paid dearly for a star quarterback, trading first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024, to the Houston Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson and a tour selection 5th in 2024. This year’s first round pick is No. 13 overall. The Texans traded pick number 13 with the Eagles, who drafted the defensive tackle for Georgia Jordan Davis, in pick number 15, which they used on Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

Date: March 17, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders made a big swing for a playmaker, trading their first picks (No. 22) and second round (No. 53) in this year’s draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for an All-Pro receiver Davant Adams. The trade awards the Packers two first-round picks (#22 and 28). The Packers used choice number 22 on the Georgia full back Kwai Walker.

Date: March 8, 2022

The Denver Broncos have taken a big leap to solve the middle ground conundrum, trading with a tight end Noah you arequarterback Drew Lockdefensive line Shelby Harrisfirst round in 2022 (No. 9) and 2023 and a fifth round (No. 145) in 2022 to the Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth round (No. 116) in 2022. The Seahawks used the No. 9 pick in the Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross.

Date: April 29, 2021

The Bears traded from 20th to 11th in 2021, giving the Giants 20th and fifth in 2021 (No. 164) along with their first (No. 7) and fourth (No. 112) this year. Chicago used their 11th pick in 2021 to pick quarterback Justin Fields. Giants chose the recipient Kadarius Tony With pick number 20 last year. The Giants chose to tackle the Alabama attack Evan Neal With pick number 7.

Date: March 26, 2021

The Dolphins, having traded 12th in 2021 in a deal with the 49ers, sent this No. 12 pick, 123rd pick last year, and their 2022 first-round pick (No. 15) to the Eagles in a No. 6 swap and No. 156 in the 2021 draft Dolphins receiver is selected Jaylen Waddell With pick number 6 last year. The Eagles traded the 15th pick with the Texans in the 13th pick, then drafted a defensive tackle for Georgia Jordan Davis.

Date: March 26, 2021

The Dolphins sent shock waves through the NFL by trading the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick in 2021, the first (No. 29) and third round (No. 102) in 2022 and the first round pick in 2023. The Dolphins traded a pick First round of the year to The Chiefs for receiver Tyreek Hill. The 49ers used the 2021 pick they received in the trade to draft quarterback Trey Lance. The Chiefs sent Pick No. 29 to the Patriots to pick No. 21, which they used to draft Trent McDuffie in Washington.

Date: February 18, 2021

The Colts were traded in the third round in 2021 and a conditional selection for the second round in 2022 to the Eagles versus quarterback Carson Wentz. The conditional second-round pick was upgraded to a first player after Wentz played 75% of the Colts’ shots in 2021. The first-round pick (#16) was traded to Saints as part of a multiple deal that includes eight picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts. The pick was traded from Saints to leaders on Thursday.

Date: January 30 2021

The Los Angeles Rams paved the way for Super Bowl LVI by trading quarters Jared Goff, a selection for the third round in 2021 and the first round in 2022 (#32) and 2023 to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to win the title last season. The Lions exchanged the 32nd pick with the Vikings, then drafted Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

Date: 25 July 2020

The Jets agreed to swap All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams with the Seahawks for a package that included a first-round draft pick in 2021 and 2022 (#10), a third-round pick in 2021 to New York for Adams, and The Jets’ fourth-round pick (#109) in 2022 The first manager ended up being the 23rd pick in 2021. The Jets traded that pick with the Minnesota Vikings, who opted for the offensive tackle. Christian Dresso. The No. 10 jets were used in the Ohio wide receiver Garrett Wilson.