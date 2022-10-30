2022 NFL trade deadline: JJ Watt and Jerry Jeudy among 10 players to be dealt with as November 1 approaches

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Toni Kadarius are a few of the notable names. who have already been transferredBut deadlines spur action. Who should move before closing the window? Here are 10 players who need a change of scenery:

In the absence of a renegotiated contract, it is difficult to envisage moving the chefs before the deadline. His hat hits over the next two years were unreasonably high for a 29-year-old wide receiver. He is a productive player and the perfect candidate for a team looking to add a veteran to the position. In eight seasons, he has had no fewer than 42 receptions and averaged 73 receptions per season. Through six games this season, the Chefs have 28 receptions for 281 yards and one touchdown.

There were murmurs that Jesecki might not be a good fit for what new coach Mike McDaniel wanted to do about attack shortly after the latter took over. These grumblings still exist which is why fans are hearing Jesiki’s name in the media. Through seven games, he collected 18 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. The Penn State producer is on pace for the fewest receptions he’s scored since the junior season, but he’s on par to be in the finish zone more than any other season. Miami could look to transfer Jesecki to a team in the market to fill a dominant pass-catching role.

Cleveland is unlikely to reach the post-season after showing their inability to close games as early as 2022. Hunt is a free agent for this season and is basically a foregone conclusion that Brown will not look to match his claims as a backup to Nick Chubb. The team has a 2022 fifth-round draft pick with Jerome Ford, 2021 sixth-round pick with Dmitrik Felton Jr. and last year’s Habibi D’Ernest Johnson waiting in the wings.

From an efficiency standpoint, Hunt’s numbers are down this season and yet he’s managed four touchdowns. The full-back missed eight games last season. The only matches he has missed since serving his suspension in 2019. Since the end of the 2018 season, he has amassed 385 loads, which is roughly equivalent to Derek Henry’s 2020 season.

Ioannidis has been one of the most underrated players throughout his career. The 28-year-old scored 4.5 or more sacks in three of his first four seasons. Ioannidis was a Temple product that former coach Matt Rhule collected playing the final year of his contract with the organization. As the Panthers turn their eyes to the future, it would make sense for them to move on from Ioannidis if the price was right. There is a shortage of quality inside defenders around the league so there has to be a market for the veteran.

The Marshall Jr.’s Terrace wide receiver can also be placed on the chopping block.

Once he signed a valuable free agent, Jackson wasn’t a good fit for what Washington wanted to do on defense. The 30-year-old has an extra year left on his $13.8 million cap deal, which is probably why it takes so long to find a suitable partner. A report emerged that the cornerstone was looking for a deal but publicly refuted that report. It’s a name to know as teams explore back corner options.

Jeudy is having his best season since joining the Broncos but comes during the offensive depression of 2022. He is tied for the sixth most points (4) in the NFL this season. The former No. 15 overall pick has two full years left on his rookie contract. The team will be interested in Jeudy because of the potential and reasonable financial control. Is Denver, though, excited to move it?

New York likely answered several calls about the potential availability of a second year wide receiver by Elijah Moore before announcing its unavailability. After years of player empowerment, some organizations have learned that they have influence and that it is not always in the team’s best interest to move on from the player. Moore was a producer and contract very attractive each of the next two years for the rising broad receiver market.

The idea of ​​moving on from Mims could be mutually beneficial since he’s only had nine receptions since making 23 catches for 357 yards as a rookie. The previous 2nd round pick might not bring much value in return, but that might be more reason to move it now while it has value. New York is already investing a large percentage of redundancy for Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Moore.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract. He’s been instrumental since joining the team as a fourth-round pick in 2016, but his value may be higher elsewhere than in the 2-5 Saints team. On the other hand, New Orleans is still in competition in the NFC South Intermediate. Is it worth it to keep Onyemata competing for the division knowing there is no hope of winning the Super Bowl? The Saints are now facing this decision about Onyemata and others, such as wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Payne is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he’s set to become a free agent after the season. Washington has some big decisions coming along its defensive line. Defensive Intervention Jonathan Allen has already received a massive contract extension, rim climber Montez Sweet due soon, and Chase Young wasn’t too reckless. Two recruiting picks were spent on the inner defensive line as part of the 2022 class. Somehow, it felt as if the franchise was plotting the inevitability of moving on from Payne, who is 25 years old and is a good player and a valuable commodity in the trade market.

Watt is in the final year of his deal with Arizona. Similar to the Saints, the Cardinals compete in the NFC West so they may not be motivated to deal. However, it will be interesting to see him play for a frontline competitor like Kansas City before his career is over. This Wisconsin product contains 2.5 sachets this season.