2022 NFL Scouting Combine Day 3 results: Georgia steals the show, runners on the edge show depth

The defense took the field on Saturday on the third day of the NFL Scouting Association. The scouting event concluded on Sunday with a defensive appearance and special teams. These prospects have tough work to follow after the defensive line and the full back lived up to every bit of the hype.

Georgia steals the show

Defensive Intervention Jordan Davis stole the show early in 4.78 seconds and 40 yards. He followed this with a 10-foot 3-inch wide jump and a 32-inch vertical jump; Both were the best college performers with all-time over 340 pounds in weight. His teammate, Devonte White, was also excellent. The second group of defensive linemen descended onto the field and the noise kept getting louder. A rushing edging Travon Walker clocked 4.51 seconds and 40 yards. Show off your grooved tire and great motor skills while working through the bags. If that wasn’t enough, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, a move to Georgia, tested very well and likely cemented his claim as a first-round pick.

The combination of Walker’s performance and size will likely ensure that he doesn’t fall out of the top ten in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants and Jets stand out as two teams that could be in the mix.

The Georgia players continued to raise the bar for the Bulldogs program with strong performances from Channing Tindall and Quay Walker. Nakobi Dean did not compete.

Edge rusher depth on full screen

For teams missing out on Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Tibodo and now Walker, there will be no shortage of options for teams that need an edge accelerator. Eight prospects in total ran under 4.6 seconds and a 40-yard dash, including Walker and Thibodeaux. Ole Miss ‘Sam’ Sam Williams, Boye Mafe of Minnesota, David Ojabo of Michigan and many others fit into the profile of influential players in the NFL.