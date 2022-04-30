2022 NFL Draft: Track Round 2-3 results, Seahawks news and live updates

welcome back!

The 2022 NFL Draft Action resumes from Las Vegas at 4 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN, and NFL with Rounds 2-3. from Seattle Seahawks Perspective, team Charles Cross took ninth on Thursday, not returning to the first round with any of their R2 picks. Right now, they have 40 and 41 picks, which seems pretty tempting to not have at least one deal for more picks. Seattle also picked 72nd overall in the third round.

Will Seahawks Take QB on Day Two? They don’t lack options after only Kenny Beckett went in the first round. They have needs in passing, quarterbacks, linebackers and even linebackers arguably when you consider the lack of long-term contracts on the current depth scheme.

Join us and let’s find out together!

Seahawks’ remaining picks

Round 2, choose 40 (from Denver Broncos)

Round two, choose 41

Third round, choose 72

Round 4, choose 109 (from New York Jets)

5th round, pick 145 (from Denver Broncos)

Round 5, pick 153

Round 7, choose 229

Round 2 Draft Order

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DL, Houston

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN via DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

36. New York Jets (via NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans – Jalen Peter, S, Baylor

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks (From Den) – Boy Maffei, Edge, Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks – Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

43. New York Giants (from ATL) – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

44. Houston Texans (from Klee) – John Mitchie, WR, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

46. ​​Detroit Lions (from Maine) – Josh Paschal, D.E., Kentucky

47. Leaders of Washington (from India) – Vidarian Mattis, DT, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

49. New Orleans Saints – Aluntay Taylor, CB, Tennessee

50. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) – Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

51. Philadelphia Eagles – Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers – George Pickens, Georgia

53. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN via GB via LV) – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

55. Arizona Cardinals – Tree McBride, TE, Colorado

56 – Dallas Cowboys – Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) – Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB) – Ed Ingram, G, L.S.

60- Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF via TB) – Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

61. San Francisco 49ers – Drake Jackson, DE, USC

62. Kansas City Chiefs – Brian Cook, C, Cincinnati

63. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – James Cook, RB, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) – Nick Bonito, LB, Oklahoma

Round 3 Draft Order

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) – Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

67. New York Giants – Josh Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (CAR) – Chad Moma, LP, Wyoming

71. Chicago Bears – Philos Jones, WR, Tennessee

72. Seattle Seahawks – Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Jelani Woods, TE, Oklahoma State

74. Atlanta Falcons – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

75. Houston Texans (from DEN) – Christian Harris, LP, Alabama

76. Baltimore Ravens – Travis Jones, DT, UConn

77. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

78. Cleveland Browns – Alex Wright, DE, UAB

79. Los Angeles Chargers – JT Woods, S, Baylor

80. Denver Broncos (from HOU via NO) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

81. New York Giants (from MIA) – Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) – DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky

83. Philadelphia Eagles – Nakobi Dean, LP, Georgia

84. Pittsburgh Steelers – DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

85. New England Patriots – Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

86. Tennessee Titans (from LV) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

87. Arizona Cardinals – Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

88. Dallas Cowboys – Galen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

89. Buffalo Bills – Terrell Bernard, LP, Baylor

90. Las Vegas Raiders (from TEN) – Dylan Parham, C/G, Memphis

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Rachaad White, RB, Arizona

92. Green Bay Packers – Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

93. San Francisco 49ers – Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

94. Carolina Panthers (from KC via NE) – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

95. Cincinnati Bengals – Zach Carter, DL, Florida

96. Indianapolis Colts (from DEN via LAR) – Nick Cross, S, Maryland

97. Detroit Lions – Kirby Joseph, S., Illinois

98. New Orleans Saints – Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Baltimore Ravens

101 – Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

102- Miami Dolphins (from SF).

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

daily trading project

Vikings Trade: Choose 34 Trade packages: 53, 59 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Giants Trade: Choose 36 Aircraft Trade: 38, 146 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Pony trade: choose 42, 122 Vikings Trade: 53, 77, 192 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Brown Trade: Choose 44 Texas Trade: Choose 68, 108, 124 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022

Trade Bosses: Choose 50 Trade the Patriots: Pick 54, 158 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022

Billing Trade: Choose 57 Buc Trade: Choose 60, 180 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022

Billing Trade: Choose 60 Bengal trade: choose 63, 209 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022

The Broncos traded 3-75 to Houston for 3-80 and 5-162 this year. – Patrick Smith (@psmyth12) April 30, 2022

Invaders Trade: Choose 86 Trade of the Titans: Choose 90, 169 – Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022

Trading the Patriots: Choose 94 Panthers Tease: Pick 137, 2023 Third Round Pick – Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022