2022 NCAA Baseball Arch: Men’s College World Championship results, schedule

Here's the 2022 NCAA DI baseball bracket along with schedule, results and network TV info for the road to the Men's College World Championships in Omaha.
2022 NCAA DI baseball field with 64 arcs
(Click or tap here to open a printable PDF of Arc | Click or tap here to open the arc as a .jpg file)
The top 16 manufacturers nationwide are Tennessee (53-7), Stanford (41-14), Oregon (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (Florida) ) (39-18), Oklahoma (39-20), East Carolina (42-18), Texas (42-19), North Carolina (38-19), Southern Mississippi (43-16), Louisville (38- 18-1) Florida (39-22), Auburn (37-19), Maryland (45-12) and South Georgia (40-18).
Here’s the tournament schedule.
- Regionals: Friday 3 June to Monday 6 June
- Super Regional: Friday 10 June until Sunday 12 June or Saturday 11 June until Monday 13 June
- Day 1 of CWS Games Friday 17th June
- CWS Finals Starting on Saturday 25th June (best of 3)
- Championship Final Match – Monday, June 27
The selection of the eight regional hosts will be announced by 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7, here on NCAA.com.
2022 College Baseball Regional Schedule
Here is the regionals schedule. All times are eastern and subject to change.
Click or tap on each game to be taken to the live scores.
The Knoxville Regional District is hosted by the State of Tennessee
Statesboro Regional District hosted by Ga. Southern
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
The Greenville Regional District is hosted by East Carolina
College Regional Station hosted by Texas A&M University
Regional Louisville hosted by Louisville
Gainesville Regional hosted Florida
The Blacksburg Regional is hosted by Virginia Tech
Stanford Regional is hosted by Stanford
College Park Regional is hosted by Maryland
Chapel Hill Regional is hosted in North Carolina
Stillwater Regional District hosted by Oklahoma-St.
Regional Coral Gables hosted by Miami (Florida)
(Games in Miami have been postponed from Friday to Saturday due to the weather. Match is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST. Game two will follow 55 minutes after Game One. Both will be on ESPN+)
The Hattiesburg Territory was hosted by Southern Mississippi
Auburn Territory hosted by Auburn
Oregon Regional hosted Corvallis
2022 NCAA College World Series Bracket
Click or tap here to open the arc in another window/tab.
Champion of the Student College World Championships since 1947
California defeated Yale in her first World College Championship, a first in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texans put themselves on the map as the first consecutive champion to win the only CWS title played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season the Texans won their second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
CWS History: The coaches with the most victories | Most nicknames | most appearances | Most representative conferences
Here is a complete list of all College World Series Finals in the 73 years of the event’s history.
|general
|hero (record)
|Fitness Trainer
|result
|Second place
|Site
|2021
|Mississippi (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O’Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|3-4
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O’Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* University of California (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|Arizona (48-17).
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 hostels)
|University of California
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainery
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Pitsul
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Oggy Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Oggy Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami, Florida (53-12).
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami, Florida (50-13).
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|14-21
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami, Florida)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Oggy Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Coachell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (11-48-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Weber
|2-1
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita (68-16)
|Jane Stevenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Marc Marquis
|9-4
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Marc Marquis
|9-5
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kendall
|10-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami, Florida (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Oggy Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|3-4
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Florida) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kendall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Oggy Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dido
|10-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kendall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dido
|7-3
|Miami, Florida)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dido
|3-4
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (13-47-1)
|Rod Dido
|1-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dido
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dido
|2-1 (15 hostels)
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dido
|3-4
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Caro
|8-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (10-35)
|Rod Dido
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 hostels)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dido
|1-0
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 hostels)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma (27-5)
|Toby Green
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dido
|7-8 (12 hostels)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Pennsylvania state
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John “Hey” Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9).
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (6-27)
|Babe Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Babe Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Michigan.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Michigan.
* Denotes undefeated teams playing College World Series.
