2022 College Baseball Championship Regional Super Games

These first four regional games will be played on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. If necessary, or matches delayed due to weather will be played Sunday, June 12th.

Game times and ESPN are subject to change. All times are oriental.

Friday to Sunday large regional schedule

No. 9 Texas (45-20) at No. 8 East Carolina (46-19)

Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)

Notre Dame (38-14) first place Tennessee (56-7)

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

These next four regional games will take place on Saturday 11 June and Sunday 12 June with Monday 13 June for games if required or delayed due to weather.

Saturday to Monday big regional schedule

Game times and ESPN are subject to change. All times are oriental.

Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)

Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 South Mississippi (47-17)

No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon (47-16)

Ocon (49-14) is second to Stanford (45-15)

The standings for the first round of the Men’s College College World Championships will be announced on Friday 17 June and Saturday 18 June on Monday 13 June.

2022 College Baseball Regional Results

Click or tap on each game to go to the final stats.

The Knoxville Regional District is hosted by the State of Tennessee

Tennessee is progressing.

Statesboro Regional District hosted by Ga. Southern

Notre Dame is progressing.

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

Texas advances.

The Greenville Regional District is hosted by East Carolina

East Carolina Advance.

College Regional Station hosted by Texas A&M University

Regional Louisville hosted by Louisville

Advance Louisville.

Gainesville Regional hosted Florida

Oklahoma is progressing.

The Blacksburg Regional is hosted by Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Advances.

Stanford Regional is hosted by Stanford

Stanford advances.

College Park Regional is hosted by Maryland

UConn offers.

Chapel Hill Regional is hosted in North Carolina

North Carolina offers.

Stillwater Regional District hosted by Oklahoma-St.

Arkansas is advancing.

Regional Coral Gables hosted by Miami (Florida)

Due to a lightning delay, the match scheduled for 1:06 p.m. ET on Monday has been postponed.

Advance Ole Miss.

The Hattiesburg Territory was hosted by Southern Mississippi

Advance south of the Mississippi.

Auburn Territory hosted by Auburn

Advance Auburn.

Oregon Regional hosted Corvallis

Oregon is advancing.

Here is the schedule for the 2022 DI Baseball Championship.

Regionals : Friday 3 June to Monday 6 June

: Friday 3 June to Monday 6 June Super Regional : Friday 10 June until Sunday 12 June or Saturday 11 June until Monday 13 June

: Friday 10 June until Sunday 12 June or Saturday 11 June until Monday 13 June Day 1 of CWS Games Friday 17th June

Friday 17th June CWS Finals Starting on Saturday 25th June (best of 3)

Starting on Saturday 25th June (best of 3) Championship Final Match – Monday, June 27

Champion of the Student College World Championships since 1947

California defeated Yale in her first World College Championship, a first in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texans put themselves on the map as the first consecutive champion to win the only CWS title played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season the Texans won their second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

general hero (record) Fitness Trainer result Second place Site 2021 Mississippi (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 – – – – 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O’Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 3-4 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O’Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * University of California (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi Omaha, Neb. 2012 Arizona (48-17). Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 hostels) University of California Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainery 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Pitsul 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Oggy Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Oggy Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami, Florida (53-12). Jim Morris 12-1 stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami, Florida (50-13). Jim Morris 6-5 Florida Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 14-21 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami, Florida) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Oggy Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Coachell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (11-48-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Weber 2-1 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita (68-16) Jane Stevenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Marc Marquis 9-4 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Marc Marquis 9-5 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kendall 10-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami, Florida (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Oggy Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 3-4 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Florida) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kendall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Oggy Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dido 10-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kendall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dido 7-3 Miami, Florida) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dido 3-4 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (13-47-1) Rod Dido 1-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dido 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dido 2-1 (15 hostels) Florida Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dido 3-4 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Caro 8-2 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (10-35) Rod Dido 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 hostels) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dido 1-0 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 hostels) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma (27-5) Toby Green 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dido 7-8 (12 hostels) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Pennsylvania state Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John “Hey” Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9). Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (6-27) Babe Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Babe Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Michigan. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Michigan.