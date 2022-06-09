2022 NCAA Baseball Arch: Men’s College World Championship results, schedule

Here’s the 2022 NCAA DI baseball bracket along with schedule, results and network TV info for the road to the Men’s College World Championships in Omaha.
2022 NCAA DI baseball field with 64 arcs
(Click or tap here to open a printable PDF of Arc | Click or tap here to open the arc as a .jpg file)
2022 College Baseball Championship Regional Super Games
These first four games of the Super-Regionals will be played Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. If necessary or late weather games will be played Sunday 12 June.
Game times and ESPN are subject to change. All times are oriental.
Friday to Sunday large regional schedule
These next four regional games will take place on Saturday 11 June and Sunday 12 June with Monday 13 June for games if required or delayed due to weather.
Saturday to Monday big regional schedule
Game times and ESPN are subject to change. All times are oriental.
The standings for the first round of the Men’s College College World Championships will be announced on Friday 17 June and Saturday 18 June on Monday 13 June.
2022 College Baseball Regional Results
Click or tap on each game to go to the final stats.
The Knoxville Regional District is hosted by the State of Tennessee
Tennessee is progressing.
Statesboro Regional District hosted by Ga. Southern
Notre Dame is progressing.
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
Texas advances.
The Greenville Regional District is hosted by East Carolina
East Carolina Advance.
College Regional Station hosted by Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University.
Regional Louisville hosted by Louisville
Advance Louisville.
Gainesville Regional State hosted Florida
Oklahoma is progressing.
The Blacksburg Regional is hosted by Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Advances.
Stanford Regional is hosted by Stanford
Stanford advances.
College Park Regional is hosted by Maryland
UConn offers.
Chapel Hill Regional is hosted in North Carolina
North Carolina offers.
Stillwater Regional District hosted by Oklahoma-St.
Arkansas is advancing.
Regional Coral Gables hosted by Miami (Florida)
Due to a lightning delay, the match scheduled for 1:06 p.m. ET on Monday has been postponed.
Advance Ole Miss.
The Hattiesburg Territory was hosted by Southern Mississippi
Advance south of the Mississippi.
Auburn Territory hosted by Auburn
Advance Auburn.
Oregon Regional hosted Corvallis
Oregon is advancing.
The top 16 manufacturers nationwide are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and South Georgia. .
Here is the schedule for the 2022 DI Baseball Championship.
- Regionals: Friday 3 June to Monday 6 June
- Super Regional: Friday 10 June until Sunday 12 June or Saturday 11 June until Monday 13 June
- Day 1 of CWS Games Friday 17th June
- CWS Finals Starting on Saturday 25th June (best of 3)
- Championship Final Match – Monday, June 27
2022 NCAA College World Series Bracket
Click or tap here to open the arc in another window/tab.
Champion of the Student College World Championships since 1947
California defeated Yale in her first World College Championship, a first in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texans put themselves on the map as the first consecutive champion to win the only CWS title played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season the Texans won their second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
CWS History: The coaches with the most victories | Most nicknames | most appearances | Most representative conferences
Below is a complete list of all College World Series Finals in the 73 years of the event’s history.
|general
|hero (record)
|Fitness Trainer
|result
|Second place
|Site
|2021
|Mississippi (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O’Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|3-4
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O’Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* University of California (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|Arizona (48-17).
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 hostels)
|University of California
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainery
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Pitsul
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Oggy Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Oggy Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami, Florida (53-12).
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami, Florida (50-13).
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|14-21
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami, Florida)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Oggy Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Coachell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (11-48-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Weber
|2-1
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita (68-16)
|Jane Stevenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Marc Marquis
|9-4
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Marc Marquis
|9-5
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kendall
|10-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami, Florida (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Oggy Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|3-4
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Florida) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kendall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Oggy Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dido
|10-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kendall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dido
|7-3
|Miami, Florida)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dido
|3-4
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (13-47-1)
|Rod Dido
|1-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dido
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dido
|2-1 (15 hostels)
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dido
|3-4
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Caro
|8-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (10-35)
|Rod Dido
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 hostels)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dido
|1-0
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 hostels)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma (27-5)
|Toby Green
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dido
|7-8 (12 hostels)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Pennsylvania state
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John “Hey” Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9).
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (6-27)
|Babe Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Babe Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Michigan.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Michigan.
* Denotes undefeated teams playing College World Series.
